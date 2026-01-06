Arman Tsarukyan Back in Play as Justin Gaethje Staph Infection Rumors Causes Fan Panic Before Paddy Pimblett Fight

UFC 324 has just become even more dangerous. Justin Gaethje‘s unexplained neck injury has fans completely panicking, and rumors of a staph infection are circulating rapidly, just days before the fight.

The situation has now involved Arman Tsarukyan again—the very same fighter whom the fans were upset to see ignored for Paddy Pimblett. A situation that seemed like a snub might very well turn into a lucky break.

The whole setup of matches looked like karma. Tsarukyan earned the chance for the title fight—he’s the number one fighter who has been through it all. However, on the other hand, UFC presented a title fight to Paddy Pimblett, making a case for the popularity of the fighters triumphing the rankings once more.

Fans saw through it immediately and called out the blatant favoritism that has become the UFC’s signature move. Even the co-main event raised eyebrows. Kayla Harrison’s defense against Amanda Nunes deserves to be a main event on its own, with many arguing that a battle between two GOATs should close the show.

Sean O’Malley couldn’t have been more spot-on when he raised the issue of the Harrison-Nunes fight not being the main event. He called it a historical women’s title fight. Although he acknowledged the selling aspect and the bigger appeal behind Paddy against Gaethje, the rankings reveal the opposite.

Staph infections don’t care about promotional plans or marketing strategies. If Gaethje can’t fight, the UFC faces an uncomfortable reality—giving Tsarukyan the shot they denied him becomes the only logical move. The plan was flawed to begin with. #1-ranked Tsarukyan is sidelined, while #2 and #3-ranked Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway vie for the BMF belt. #4 and #5 are fighting for the interim belt.

If staph infection corrects the natural order of things at UFC lightweight, the backup plan might just become the main event everyone wanted from the beginning, as the infection adds to the list of growing concerns for Gaethje.

Fans demand Arman Tsarukyan’s replacement as Justin Gaethje’s concerns mount

The MMA community didn’t hold back once the staph infection rumors surfaced. Fans immediately connected the dots between Gaethje’s condition and Tsarukyan’s deserved opportunity. Social media exploded with reactions ranging from concern to outright schadenfreude.

One fan pointed out the unfortunate pattern building around Pimblett’s opponents: “For Paddy’s sake, i hope it’s not staph lol. Just got done beating up an aging Michael Chandler and now beating up a staph infection Gaethje lmao”

Others directly called for Tsarukyan to step in and settle the debate: “Get on a [plane] Arman, make Paddy earn it”

The frustration with Pimblett’s perceived luck came through loud and clear: “Paddy’s such a lucky son of a b*tch. That indeed looks like staph infection on Gaethje’s neck.”

Some fans worried about a repeat of TJ Dillashaw’s controversial fight against Aljamain Sterling: “Hope Justin pulls out and Arman gets his shot. Justin is going to go in this fight at 50% and might get finished instead of pulling out. Going to be TJ all over again. None the less hope Justin wins.”

The demand for Tsarukyan became a rallying cry across platforms: “Please please pull out before it’s too late so Arman can be a replacement and we’ll see Paddy get beat up for good”

The fan verdict is clear—Gaethje needs to prioritize his health and not give Paddy a free win, while Tsarukyan deserves his moment. Whether it’s genuine concern or championship justice, the MMA community wants this switch to happen. Now it’s up to the UFC to listen, or watch their interim title fight crumble under a potential staph infection’s weight.