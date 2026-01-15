Arman Tsarukyan Breaks Down His Real Net Worth but UFC Fans Don’t Buy It

Arman Tsarukyan has become famous not just for his combat sports career, but also for his uber-rich lifestyle. In a sport like the UFC, where many fighters rise from rags to riches, the Armenian often made headlines for driving luxury cars and enjoying expensive meals at five-star restaurants. It grew curiosity among fans, who wanted to know about his net worth. However, when Trarukyan spelled out the number recently, fans shook their heads in disbelief.

Popular MMA social media account ACD MMA uploaded a clip from streamer N3on’s live stream with Tsarukyan, where he asked the UFC star about his net worth. ‘Ahalkalakets’ replied, “I don’t know. Me? I don’t know. Maybe 100,000. But my family has money.”

UFC fans who have followed the Armenian fighter’s journey know that claim does not add up. In his last fight against Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, Tsarukyan reportedly earned over $300K and a $50K bonus after he defeated Hooker via second-round submission. Along with that, the 29-year-old’s net worth is also estimated at over one million American dollars, which already sits far above his own revelation.

Moreover, Arman Tsarukyan’s father, Nairi Tsarukyan, is a businessman who reportedly holds a fortune of over $100 million. So, the number one lightweight UFC challenger is clearly well loaded, and he proved it again by purchasing an entire wardrobe for streamer N3on at his friend’s shop.

“Arman Tsarukyan has to be one of the most genuine guys on the UFC roster. He was on stream with N3on and took him to his friend’s clothing store in L.A. and got him an entire wardrobe. N3on admitted he’s never had anyone come on his stream before and take care of him like that”, FullSend MMA posted on X.

After watching the UFC star spend that kind of money, fans questioned his earlier claim of earning merely $100K, with many pushing back and saying Tsarukyan was simply being humble.

Arman Tsarukyan’s net worth claim raises questions among UFC fans

Pointing out Tsarukyan’s actual estimated fortune, one fan wrote, “Estimate Tsarukyan’s personal net worth at $1.5 million from UFC earnings and endorsements, while his father’s business success places the family fortune closer to $100 million, explaining the luxury without personal extravagance.”

Following that, another user added, “It’s rare to be that honest and that rich.” That line clearly served as a jab at the Armenian for revealing a much lower number than his actual net worth. However, another fan defended him, suggesting he was simply staying grounded while avoiding any display of generational wealth, writing, “When humility meets generational wealth.”

Now, as Tsarukyan opened up during the livestream, another user questioned his appearance with N3on, writing, “why is arman hangin out with neon?” As one of the most popular UFC lightweights, the Armenian fighter frequently appears on major streams. Apart from the N3on stream, he recently joined Adin Ross and MMA Guru for another live session, which only highlights Tsarukyan’s growing popularity.

After discussing the number one UFC 155lbs contender’s wealth, fans also could not ignore the fact that the 29-year-old purchased an entire wardrobe for the streamer. One fan wrote, “Its Armenian hospitality,” pointing out how Tsarukyan’s cultural roots reflect his habit of taking care of guests, even when it costs a fortune, something he can clearly afford.

While many fans praised the gesture, one user questioned his decision to spend money on N3on instead of the store staff, writing, “Why not gift the people working there?” Maybe Tsarukyan had something planned for everyone, and it simply did not make the camera.

As mentioned earlier, it remains inspiring that MMA has become a sport where many underprivileged talents build real wealth through hard work. At the same time, it is equally impressive that Arman Tsarukyan has found massive success in the same sport despite coming from a wealthy background.

That said, as the Armenian continues to rise in the spotlight, do you think he will grow his net worth even further by winning the title in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.