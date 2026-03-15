Arman Tsarukyan Buys New Ferrari Just Weeks After RAF 06 Payday

Arman Tsarukyan hasn’t been paid by the UFC since his November 2025 fight against Dan Hooker. Luckily for him, the Armenian lightweight has found other ways to bring in the dough. And the paychecks appear to be big enough to help him buy a new Ferrari. Podcaster Bear Degidio recently linked up with the No. 2-ranked lightweight in California, where he revealed Tsarukyan’s shiny new purchase.

“My guy’s new purchase after his latest side quest,” Degidio captioned the clip on his Instagram story.

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It showed the UFC star driving up in a black Ferrari SF90 Spider before speeding away. The car would set you back somewhere between $550,000 to $725,000, depending on features and usage. Ferrari stopped production of the car in 2024, but pre-owned versions of the car are still available in the market.

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According to Degidio, Arman’s purchase was fueled by his paycheck from his “sidequest.” Here, he is referring to the Armenian’s recent grappling-only fights at RAF 6 and Hype FC. He fought Georgio Poullas in a middleweight bout and won via decision. The bout also made headlines for a post-fight brawl between the teams of Arman and Poullas.

Poullas reportedly shoved and punched Tsarukyan throughout the fight, so the UFC lightweight contender took his revenge by punching Poullas at the end of the fight, causing a full-fledged melee. Since then, Arman Tsarukyan has defeated Muhammad Mokaev in a Hype FC grappling match, ending the bout via a rear-naked choke to win the promotion’s belt.

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Imago February 26, 2022, LAS VEGAS, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 26: Arman Tsarukyan meets with the press following the win at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 49 – Makhachev vs Green event on February 26, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV, United States. LAS VEGAS United States – ZUMAp175 20220226_zsa_p175_033 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

For now, he is scheduled for a rematch with Georgio Poullas at RAF 7 on March 28 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Meanwhile, Hype FC CEO Armand Martirosian has claimed Tsarukyan will fight former Bellator star Dillon Danis on April 8 in São Paulo, Brazil.

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As for how much money Arman Tsarukyan made from the grappling-only events, the number remains under wraps. However, if it can fuel Arman’s latest purchase, you have to imagine it was decent. Yet, the funny thing is that the Armenian doesn’t even need his UFC, RAF, or Hype FC paychecks to buy the car.

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UFC legend revealed Arman Tsarukyan is filthy rich

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo has revealed that Arman Tsarukyan is far wealthier than most fighters competing in the promotion. While previewing UFC 311 in January last year on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman, Cejudo opened up about Tsarukyan’s financial background. Cejudo recalled having the Armenian as a guest on the show and said Tsarukyan was surprisingly open about his upbringing.

“The fact he grew up in… how do you even say it?” Cejudo began. “He even said the word rich. Do you know what I mean? He was like, ‘Yeah, very rich.’”

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Usman initially suggested Tsarukyan’s family simply “do okay,” but Cejudo quickly clarified the scale of their wealth.

“I’m talking about $100 million rich,” Cejudo said. “No, he’s got [money]… It’s like that. His dad is a fine businessman, bro.”

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Tsarukyan’s father, Nairi Tsarukyan, is a successful Armenian-Russian businessman involved in the construction industry in Russia. He reportedly built the now thriving construction business from scratch. Meaning, Tsarukyan is getting punched in the face just for the love of the game, unlike most fighters in the promotion.

Moral of the story? While Arman Tsarukyan appears to have used his RAF and Hype FC paychecks to buy a new car, even though he could have bought it without them. But what did you make of his new purchase?