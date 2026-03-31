Arman Tsarukyan Calls Colby Covington “Easy Money” After RAF 07 Callout

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t holding back when it comes to a possible clash with Colby Covington—and in his opinion, it’s a bout that makes too much sense to pass up. Following a decisive victory over Georgio Poullas at RAF 07, ‘Ahalkalakets’ has already turned his attention to his next opponent.

While his rivalry with Poullas ended on good terms, his hostility with ‘Chaos’ grew during fight week, with both men exchanging verbal shots on several occasions. Now, Arman Tsarukyan has made his stance clear.

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“To be honest, I don’t know what’s going on with the UFC,” he told Ariel Helwani. “If they let us do it, it would be great because we fight in different weights.

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“I’m fighting at 155; he fights at 170, so we’re never gonna fight each other.”

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‘Ahalkalakets’ believes that the matchup should take place outside of the Octagon due to the divisional differences. With no clear road to meet in the biggest MMA promotion in the world, a wrestling match under the RAF banner may provide a unique crossover—one that attracts interest while not interfering with divisional rankings.

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And for Arman Tsarukyan, this isn’t just about opportunity—it’s about confidence.

“Right now he’s not on that level even, like, contender anymore,” he continued. “He’s just a regular fighter who has a name, and he can talk a lot, so we can bring a lot of eyes and make it something big.

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“And it’s easy money for me, you know. I just go there, wrestle with the bodybuilders; now I’m gonna wrestle with Colby. It’s like the beer guy drinking beer every day and doing extra exercises during the night, never trained, so easy money for me.”

Despite the mounting excitement, one key roadblock remains: the UFC. Both fighters are under contract, and cross-promotional appearances are not always simple to approve. However, the Armenian added that the RAF is actively working to make it happen, leaving the final choice to the promotion.

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Meanwhile, Colby Covington has not competed in the UFC since his loss to Joaquin Buckley in late 2024, adding another layer to the story. For Tsarukyan, that only strengthens his argument that the fight is both winnable and marketable. For now, he waits—though not quietly.

Arman Tsarukyan believes Max Holloway is done

While waiting for confirmation on Colby Covington, Arman Tsarukyan hasn’t limited himself to just one target. The lightweight contender has also shifted his focus towards Max Holloway, and his latest take has sparked debate.

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Speaking to Ariel Helwani, ‘Ahalkalakets’ was blunt in his reaction to Holloway’s loss against Charles Oliveira and why, despite all the rumors, ‘Blessed’ may not be the best man to welcome Conor McGregor in his comeback fight.

“That’s a good fight,” Tsarukyan said regarding the potential clash. “Stylistically, it’s a good fight for Conor. Max is done already; he’s just going to make money and then retire.

“Yeah, he’s not that Max anymore; he looked so bad in his last fight. It was crazy. I was so surprised. How can you not wrestle? Zero wrestling. You’ve been in this sport 20 years, and you cannot even defend a takedown from Charles Oliveira.”

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With talks of a potential bout against Conor McGregor gaining traction, Arman Tsarukyan views Holloway vs. McGregor as a stylistic clash that benefits the Irishman, reinforcing his belief that the ‘Blessed’ fans previously knew may no longer exist.