Arman Tsarukyan Calls Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker “Trash Cans” as Feud Turns Ugly

Essentials Inside The Story Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker’s rivalry has taken a personal turn with the latest development.

Arman Tsarukyan added fuel to the fire by weighing in on the feud, effectively scoring a double reaction.

The lightweight division continues to buzz with excitement, packed with hungry fighters eager to face one another.

The UFC lightweight division is infamous for its thrilling rivalries. From fighters like Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Tony Ferguson calling each other out, we may have stepped into the era of the next generation of hotheads. With UFC 324 just 2 weeks away, where Paddy Pimblett (#5) gives the ultimate retirement fight to Justin Gaethje (#4), Dan Hooker (#6) clapped back at the Scouser’s remarks on Hooker.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shutting down critics who claim Gaethje is too old, Paddy pointed out that the veteran is just 2 years older than Dan Hooker, roping ‘the Hangman’ into the mix. He went on to throw a personal jab at Hooker.

Hooker clapped back in no time, partly surprised and partly returning the bitterness. He posted a tweet with a caption that read, “Didn’t say shit when we were face to face b–ch. I thought we were mates, but you’re not a very good mate, are you, @PaddyTheBaddy? RIP Ricky.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ricky was Paddy’s mate who died by su—de, and Paddy has always been vocal about mental health issues. Hooker then went on to threaten Paddy that it would be “on sight” the next time they see each other. Just when MMA fans around the world thought all hell had broken loose between the two, Arman Tsarukyan stepped in and stirred the pot with some comments of his own.

Arman Tsarukyan is fighting former PFL champ Lance Palmer in a freestyle wrestling match at RAF5. At the presser, when asked about the Pimblett-Hooker beef, the Armenian dismissed it as a rivalry unworthy of any attention. “They’re both on the same level. They can do that. [They’re] trash cans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ahalkalakets’ has a win over Hooker, and his path may most likely intersect with Paddy’s sometime soon. While the Hooker vs. Pimblett rivalry is one to watch for, Arman might just be next in line to have a beef with Paddy after he recently mocked the Scouser over a gym tournament loss.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

When Arman Tsarukyan mocked Paddy Pimblett for tapping out

Ahead of his championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 24, where Gaethje is set to retire, Paddy Pimblett took part in the annual ‘King of the Mat’ tournament at his Next Generation MMA gym. Pimblett, who has been winning the Jiu-Jitsu tournament for five years straight, tapped out to BJJ black belt Aaron Jordan due to a calf slicer.

Arman Tsarukyan jumped right on it, reposting the video and mocking Paddy. “Is this the trash can that said he can out-grapple me? (laughing emoji)” He said on Instagram.

Since making his UFC debut, Paddy Pimblett has shown that he’s not afraid to stir the pot in the 155-pound division. From nearly coming to blows with Ilia Topuria at the UFC London presser back in 2022 to the recent back-and-forth against Dan Hooker, the Liverpudlian has consistently been at the center of some of the division’s most heated moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter what, Paddy Pimblett is a fighter fans can’t take their eyes off. Will he handle Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 in the same fashion as his last? Could we finally see him settle the score with Dan Hooker inside the Octagon? If he walks away with the interim lightweight belt on January 24th, is a clash with Ilia Topuria next on the horizon? And what about Arman Tsarukyan? The lightweight division has indeed become too hot lately, hasn’t it?