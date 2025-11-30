Arman Tsarukyan Casts Doubt on Ilia Topuria With His Offer to Ruin Dana White’s Paddy Pimblett Plans

Arman Tsarukyan does not believe the story that the UFC is selling. To him, Ilia Topuria’s stepping away, Justin Gaethje’s stepping in, and Paddy Pimblett suddenly fighting for interim gold all point to the same thing: a matchmaking strategy that was in place long before anyone mentioned “personal issues.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And as soon as Tsarukyan realized he wasn’t a part of the plan, he flipped the script in the only manner he could: he attempted to destroy it. The Armenian does not believe he was turned over for merit or timing. He feels the UFC wants a blockbuster pairing—Paddy vs. Ilia—ready to go when the title returns. And if that’s the goal, ‘Ahalkalakets’ is determined to derail it before it even begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arman Tsarukyan aims to ruin Dana White’s plans

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Arman Tsarukyan did not mince words. “This isn’t family issues—this is the UFC’s game plan. They want to make Paddy a star and line him up for Topuria.” The frustration was clear. He doubled down: “I can beat everybody. Paddy is easy work, Justin is easy work, Ilia is easy work… nobody’s on my level.”

If the UFC is truly interested in Paddy vs. Topuria, Tsarukyan is focusing on the foundation of the plan: the Gaethje fight. In an unexpected turn of events, he offers to assist ‘The Highlight’ with his training. “Justin, if you need help, I’ll fly out. I want you to win. That guy? I can’t stand him.”

He even told Justin Gaethje to approach this as his final chance—train, stay sober, and stay locked in—because if he wins, Dana White’s entire setup would collapse. And it gets even messier: Ilia Topuria himself stated that he wanted Paddy if he couldn’t move up to fight Islam Makhachev next. So, if ‘The Highlight’ breaks the Paddy plan, the champion will also lose his backup alternative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arman Tsarukyan’s one move not only challenges the UFC’s matchmaking but also disrupts the Spanish-Georgian’s plans as well. For the fans, this shift has turned the interim title fight into something deeper. It’s no longer just Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett; the number 1-ranked fighter is attempting to disrupt a storyline that he believes is intended to exclude him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And the irony? His strategy is only effective if a fighter he considers “easy work” really succeeds. Now, January becomes more than a fight card. It becomes a clash of agendas, with Dana White‘s, Ilia Topuria’s, Pimblett’s, and Tsarukyan’s—all colliding in a way no one expected. If Gaethje wins, ‘Ahalkalakets’ feels satisfaction.

If Paddy Pimblett wins, he’ll get the star treatment that the UFC seems to want. In any case, when the dust settles, the division won’t look the same. But till then, Arman Tsarukyan sits on the sidelines, waiting for Justin Gaethje to accept his offer. Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett is loving the view, as he even mocked Arman Tsarukyan in his first reaction to the UFC 324 interim title fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy Pimblett gloats as Tsarukyan has been left out in the cold

And that’s exactly where the curtain rises for Paddy Pimblett. While Arman Tsarukyan awaits Gaethje’s response to his offer to train, ‘The Baddy’ has made the most of the moment. For months, Tsarukyan dismissed him as unworthy, inflated, and privileged. Now Pimblett is the one fighting for a belt, and Arman is the one watching from the outside—a dynamic the Scouser appears to love a little too much.

The first thing Pimblett did when the interim title fight became official was not address Gaethje. It wasn’t talking about the belt either. Instead, he decided to poke Tsarukyan. “You like apples? @ArmanUfc,” he said, complete with laughing emojis, in a petty victory lap aimed at the man who tried the hardest to prevent his rise.

‘The Baddy’ sees this as payback wrapped in humor, a means of saying, “You said I didn’t deserve it, and now look who’s got the shot.” Regardless of whether fans love or hate the matchup, the taunt is effective due to the timing of it. Tsarukyan just put on a strong performance over Dan Hooker, only to see the UFC give the place to the guy he keeps calling “easy work.” That’s what Pimblett is enjoying—the reversal. And until January is over, Paddy has every reason to keep twisting the knife.