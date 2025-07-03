Arman Tsarukyan Clears Air on Wealth as He Chases Conor McGregor’s $200 M Lifestyle Without Dad

For Arman Tsarukyan, the conversation about money just won’t go away. Over the past year or so, the No. 2-ranked lightweight contender has found himself being scrutinized for his seemingly lavish lifestyle outside the cage. In fact, when he recently visited Russia for a grappling bout, he went viral for sharing a video of himself eating caviar, considered by many to be an expensive, luxury item linked to the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

A few voices have even tried to discredit his success by linking it all to his family’s fortune. But is it fair? And more importantly, is it even true?

On a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Arman Tsarukyan finally tackled the rumors head-on. When asked about the chatter surrounding his supposed millionaire background, the UFC lightweight contender didn’t dodge.

He confessed, “People jealous you know, that I have money.” But Helwani wasn’t about to let it go with just that as he further pressed him about the “money” part. Tsarukyan’s response? He offered some clarity, explaining, “I mean, I don’t have too much money. But I can live, I can do whatever I want in this life. I can buy whatever I want. But I cannot buy private jet. I cannot buy private yacht. ”

Then, catching himself, he smiled and added, “Yet… sorry.” That single word spoke volumes. Arman Tsarukyan isn’t denying comfort or access. But he’s also not claiming the life of someone like Conor McGregor, who flies around in £38 million jets and sails the seas in his Lamborghini yacht. At least, for now.

Still, it’s that Rolls-Royce Phantom, spotted by Dana White after UFC 300, that pushed fans to question the source of his wealth. Not every fighter drives to the arena in a luxury car. Nor do they book private villas or travel by helicopter, like Tsarukyan has admitted he sometimes does.

So again, is he rich? By most standards, yes. But in his own words, he’s not Conor McGregor rich, yet. And that’s the key difference.

Where ‘The Notorious’ turned welfare checks into a $200 million empire, Tsarukyan’s path has been steady, structured, and supported. But he still bleeds for what he’s chasing. Why? In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, he peeled back the curtain on a decision that defined his future and separated him from the shadow of a powerful legacy.

Arman Tsarukyan reveals why he chose the MMA route instead of following in his father’s footsteps

When asked what his father did for a living, Arman Tsarukyan replied plainly, “He’s in the construction business,” and clarified that he is based out of Russia. Not just any business, though, it was one that demanded long hours. As such, a natural question followed: Had he ever worked with him?

The UFC lightweight responded by confessing, “Um yeah, I used to work 3 months with him and I said no way I can be here anymore.” But why walk away from a business that could’ve guaranteed him a secure future? After all, his father, Nairi Tsarukyan, is an immensely successful business tycoon who lives the lifestyle that comes along with it. While there aren’t any exact numbers available for his net worth, his work ethic? That is undeniable.

As Tsarukyan explained, “That’s so hard job you know, and I grew up with sport and always eat clean you know, go to bed right time, but in the business, I was 3 months there and I had not good schedule. We just went back to home 2 AM, you know, woke up at 6 AM. Better to be in the sport so than in the big business”

This wasn’t a case of rejecting privilege. It was about choosing his own path. Tsarukyan respected his father’s work. He even credits that environment for shaping his mindset.

But in the end, the cars, the caviar, the quiet luxury? They’re just byproducts. He had a choice: follow his father into the world of construction and comfort, or carve his name into the UFC world with blood and grit. He chose the latter. And while the private jets and yachts may still be dreams, the foundation he’s building now is his own!