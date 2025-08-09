Arman Tsarukyan Comes Clean on Viral Burger Video After Coach’s Callout While Training With Khamzat Chimaev

Arman Tsarukyan recently caused a stir among fight fans when a video of him surrounded by a mountain of burgers began making rounds online. The UFC lightweight contender appeared to be preparing for an eating contest rather than a fight camp, and the internet wasted no time turning it into a talking point. But what is really a legendary cheat meal for ‘Ahalkalakets’? Tsarukyan has finally cleared the air about what really happened.

The clip quickly turned into meme material, with fans making jokes about his diet and fight preparation. Sitting in his car with fries in hand, Arman Tsarukyan captioned the post: “I’m coming for Joey Chestnut next… Let’s hope he doesn’t duck me too 🦆.”

The jab was more than just playful. It also served as a dig at Ilia Topuria, who, ‘Ahalkalakets’ claims, has been avoiding a bout with him in favor of easier opponents. But now, while training alongside Khamzat Chimaev and Aaron Pico, Tsarukyan’s coach brought up the viral burger video, prompting the Armenian fighter to finally come clean with a confession.

The lightweight contender smiled as he revealed the truth in a YouTube video: “It was for video. I didn’t eat it.” The confession has now surely turned the narrative, transforming what many assumed was a cheat day or even stress eating into another example of his ability to spark conversation without taking a single punch.

It also further proved that the Topuria jab wasn’t random. Arman Tsarukyan has long accused the featherweight champion of ducking him for competitive and financial reasons, instead pursuing names such as Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje. However, Tsarukyan, who is confident in his form, claims he is ready to return to the Octagon as early as September or October and may even fight again before fighting ‘El Matador’ in December.

In the meantime, ‘Ahalkalakets’ is honing his skills and assisting Khamzat Chimaev in his preparation for the UFC 319 middleweight title fight against Dricus Du Plessis. His work isn’t simply sparring; he also helps manage Chimaev’s camp, ensuring that the Chechen star peaks at the right moment.

And if the burger stunt is any indicator, Tsarukyan understands how to hold the MMA world’s attention, whether he’s throwing punches or chomping down on some burgers. However, it is worth noting that he isn’t the only opponent of Ilia Topuria who let his love for fast food be known recently. Paddy Piblett, another name in this title picture, also shared his Mount Rushmore of fast food restaurants.

After Arman Tsarukyan, Paddy Pimblett shows his love for junk

After Arman Tsarukyan’s burger stunt wowed viewers, Paddy Pimblett joined the unofficial “fast food show-and-tell.” While in Las Vegas to support teammate Nathan Fletcher at UFC on ESPN 71, Pimblett skipped the weight-cutting regimen and went to Chick-fil-A. It was his first visit since his last trip to the United States, and he quickly ranked it just below his favorite, In-N-Out.

Known for ballooning up between fights, once packing on 40 pounds just days after UFC 314, ‘The Baddy’ didn’t hold back on offering his personal “fast food Mount Rushmore.” His top choice? In-N-Out Burger, followed by Chick-fil-A, Firehouse Subs, and Panda Express. Unfortunately for many fans, McDonald’s did not make the cut, mostly because it’s too common back home in Liverpool.

Five Guys also received a rare thumbs down from Pimblett, who claimed its fries couldn’t compete with criss-cross ones. It was classic Pimblett: unfiltered, indulgent, and fully embracing his larger-than-life persona. Whether he’s discussing In-N-Out burgers or planning his next move in the lightweight category, ‘The Baddy’ surely knows how to keep fans entertained.

And, with both him and Arman Tsarukyan making headlines for their fast food choices, Ilia Topuria may be up against two opponents with appetites as big as their goals.