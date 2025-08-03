Arman Tsarukyan Confronts Dana White Over UFC PI Quote as Ilia Topuria’s True Intentions Surface

After being forced to vacate the title before Islam Makhachev in January 2025 due to injury, Arman Tsarukyan served as the backup fighter at UFC 317, where Ilia Topuria claimed the title with a knockout win over Charles Oliveira. In the chaotic aftermath, rising contender Paddy Pimblett stormed the Octagon for an impromptu face-off with Topuria. However, UFC president Dana White downplayed the moment, stating he’s not keen on Pimblett being Topuria’s next opponent.

Other contenders, like Justin Gaethje, have also staked their claim, but Topuria’s next move remains unclear as he refused to fight Tsarukyan. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan remains firm in his belief that he deserves the next shot at the UFC lightweight title. Amid the speculation, former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub offered fresh insight into Topuria’s true intentions during a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST with Bear Degidio and Rampage Jackson.

“I won’t say he’s dodging him,” Schaub said about Topuria potentially facing Tsarukyan. “I think he’s being a businessman. If I [were] his manager, I’d tell him the exact same thing.” Schaub explained that Arman would be Topuria’s toughest opponent yet, even though ‘El Matador’ would still enter the fight as the favorite. “If you’re Ilia and you’re his team, you’re like, ‘Bro, Paddy,’ and I don’t think that’s an easy fight for him. But it’s like, ‘All right, Paddy or Arman.’ Arman’s a f—ing problem. And Paddy, it is what it is,” Schaub said.

He added that Paddy Pimblett currently has more clout than Tsarukyan, which makes a potential fight with Pimblett more attractive from a financial standpoint—an easy money move for Topuria and his team. Following this statement from Schaub, Tsarukyan took to X earlier today to confront his UFC boss, Dana White, over a famous quote from Islam Makhachev displayed on the UFC Performance Institute wall, to take a sly dig at Topuria.

“Islam has a great quote at the UFC PI, he will fight anybody, anytime, and anywhere,” Tsarukyan wrote on X. “Hey Dana, maybe now’s a good time to put a quote in the bathroom for Ilia reminding him not to sit down while pissing – thanks boss.” Interestingly, this comes after a heated exchange between Topuria and Tsarukyan recently.

Arman Tsarukyan responds after Ilia Topuria refused to fight him

Last month, during a live stream with the Nelk Boys, Topuria questioned Tsarukyan’s reliability following his late withdrawal from UFC 311 due to injury. “I’m the world champion, I’m never gonna give him a chance to fight for the world title,” Topuria said. “If that’s the case, take my belt. I don’t do it.”

Tsarukyan didn’t take long to respond to the statement from Topuria. “Imagine calling yourself a champion, but you’re already looking for a way out,” he posted. “You can vacate it, or I’ll take it. Either way, it’s mine.” Dana White confirmed the move was positive, but not enough to guarantee him the next shot. For now, Tsarukyan may need another win to force Topuria’s hand.

From the looks of things, Arman Tsarukyan is ready to get his UFC lightweight title back around his waist. However, Ilia Topuria doesn’t seem to be in the mood to let it happen, as his next opponent remains a mystery. Who do you think Topuria should fight next?