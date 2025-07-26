Arman Tsarukyan Couldn’t Be More Wrong for Calling Ilia Topuria a One Trick Pony

Arman Tsarukyan is not buying into the hype. While Ilia Topuria basks in the spotlight as the new UFC lightweight champion, ‘Ahalkalakets’ has been steadily honing his skills, convinced that he is a better mixed martial artist than ‘El Matador.’ And as talks of a future title bout circulate, Tsarukyan has made it clear: Ilia Topuria could be the easiest battle at the top of the division. But is there any truth to it?

The Armenian challenger hasn’t just been criticizing Ilia Topuria on social media; he’s examining his skill set with the precision of someone who notices flaws that others don’t. On the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, Tsarukyan reiterated his belief that the Spanish-Georgian is dangerously one-dimensional.

He said, “He’s a good boxer, but I feel like I’m a better MMA fighter than him because I’m more skilled… kicks, knees, wrestling, grappling—everything. He has good boxing, and that’s all.” Arman Tsarukyan’s words are more than just opinions; they are based on Topuria’s previous performances. He cited Topuria’s win against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282 as a clear example.

While Topuria secured a submission in the second round, Mitchell, whom Arman Tsarukyan bluntly labeled as “the worst fighter at 145,” was able to take Topuria down and momentarily control him. However, Tsarukyan’s claim that Ilia Topuria is a one-trick pony does not stand up to closer inspection. While ‘El Matador’ has dazzled fans with his boxing, most notably defeating Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight belt, it isn’t the complete story.

In fact, long before his knockout power made headlines, Ilia Topuria quietly established himself as a devastating submission artist. Prior to his UFC debut, the Spanish-Georgian defeated nearly all of his opponents through submission. His grappling pedigree is built on a black belt-level jiu-jitsu skill set that has dominated multiple opponents.

Even within the UFC, Topuria proved his grappling skills by submitting Bryce Mitchell with an arm-triangle choke, a victory earned after demonstrating control and pressure on the ground. Calling him one-dimensional because he chooses to stand and strike now is like ignoring the foundation that made him a top prospect in the first place.

Fighters evolve, and Topuria has chosen to rely on his knockout power, but that does not mean he has abandoned grappling. If anything, it’s become a hidden weapon. ‘Ahalkalakets’ may believe that pressure and takedowns are crucial, but bringing down a fighter like the Spanish-Georgian requires more than just assuming he only knows how to punch. In fact, there’s a reason why Ilia Topuria claimed he would ‘finish’ Tsarukyan when they meet inside the Octagon.

Ilia Topuria goes off on Arman Tsarukyan’s claims

Ilia Topuria has had enough of being underappreciated. While Arman Tsarukyan continues to question his credentials as a well-rounded fighter, the champion is not taking the barbs lightly. After hearing Tsarukyan refer to him as “just a good boxer” in past interviews as well, Topuria finally responded. And he didn’t just defend his skill set; he attacked Tsarukyan’s ego, calling him a “total jerk” and noting the absurdity of someone like ‘Ahalkalakets’ challenging anyone’s ground game.

Topuria, speaking to ABC Spain, emphasized Tsarukyan’s own defeat against Charles Oliveira, pointing out how near Arman was to passing out during that chaotic battle. “How many times was he about to be submitted?” Topuria asked. With that simple question, he dismissed the notion that someone who was nearly strangled in a title fight should be giving grappling critiques.

In the Spanish-Georgian’s opinion, the narrative isn’t about whether Arman Tsarukyan can handle him; it’s about how long he’ll survive after the Octagon door shuts. “He’s a total jerk. I can assure you, I’ll finish Arman Tsarukyan.” After all, this isn’t just heat for the headlines.

There’s real hatred between the two, and with ‘El Matador’ eager to return before the end of the year, the tension is growing into something explosive. Tsarukyan may believe that pressure and control are the keys to winning, but Topuria doesn’t see it going past a finish. He’s not just defending his title anymore; he’s defending his growth as a fighter, and he’s prepared to use Tsarukyan’s words as fire for something brutal.