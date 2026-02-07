Arman Tsarukyan Criticizes UFC 326 Main Eventer’s Fight IQ While Predicting Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira Winner

Who’s going to win the BMF belt at UFC 326? That’s been the big question as Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira get ready to square off on March 26. However, fans are confused about whom to pick in this historic rematch 11 years in the making. With both fighters going through significant evolution, the uncertainty around the prediction feels fair. But Arman Tsarukyan definitely has a winner in mind.

In their first fight at UFC Fight Night 74 in 2015, Max Holloway won in the first round after Charles Oliveira injured his neck, which many believe wasn’t a conclusive ending. Years later, both former champs are set to collide once again, and ‘Ahalkalakets’ believes ‘Do Bronx’ can win this fight. Even so, as ‘Ahalkalakets’ made his prediction public, he also raised serious concerns about the Brazilian’s fight IQ.

Arman Tsarukyan believes Charles Oliveira wins UFC 326 if he fights smart

“Oliveira sometimes fights so bad. But sometimes he’s unreal. You never know with him. But I still lean towards Oliveira winning,” Arman Tsarukyan said in an interview on his Telegram channel.

The No. 2 UFC lightweight didn’t specify where he feels Oliveira struggles in his approach. Still, it’s not hard to read between the lines. The Armenian might have subtly pointed to how ‘Do Bronx’ got knocked out brutally by Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 while trading inside the pocket, a game plan he was heavily criticized for.

With some clarity on that side of the debate, which version of the Brazilian did Tsarukyan find “unreal”? That likely points to how Oliveira staged an instant comeback against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio, sealing the win with a slick submission. Even with that inconsistency in game planning, ‘Ahalkalakets’ believes the former 155-pound champ would get the victory at T-Mobile Arena. Still, why does Tsarukyan expect Oliveira to win? It’s because he wants to prove his UFC 300 split-decision victory wasn’t accidental by finishing the ex-champ in a rematch.

“I would like to fight. I hope Oliveira wins. We have a history. We can rematch. People say I won via split decision. I think I won convincingly. I won all the rounds. I need to finish him and show people that my victory wasn’t an accident. Even two years ago, I was levels above him,” Tsarukyan added.

Now, as the lightweight contender looks to chase the BMF belt through a rematch against the Sao Paulo native, he has also hinted at a different preference for his next opponent. Who could it be?

‘Ahalkalakets’ eyed Max Holloway as a potential path to a title shot

Dana White crushed Arman Tsarukyan’s dream of fighting for the undisputed lightweight championship by announcing Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. With the interim title on the line, ‘Ahalkalakets’ victory over Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar did not get him into the lightweight title picture. The Armenian rightfully felt that his path to the title had narrowed, and for that reason, he shifted his focus to the winner of the UFC 326 BMF fight.

Although Tsarukyan now longs for a rematch against old foe Charles Oliveira, he was initially more open to fighting Max Holloway. Without discarding the rematch against the Brazilian legend, Tsarukyan appeared open to fighting Max Holloway, viewing it as a much fresher challenge that could cement his shot at lightweight gold.

“It’s a business. At the end of the day, I have the same goal. Everybody knows that I will beat everybody and it’s just a matter of time. I hope they give me the BMF title at least. What are they going to give me? Who do we have in our division to fight if it’s not Holloway?” ‘Ahalkalakets’ told ESPN, disappointed with the UFC 324 announcement.

Now, while Tsarukyan vs Oliveira is definitely a stellar option, a showdown against ‘Blessed’ is also an exciting matchup fans would love to see. Moreover, there’s already a bit of bad blood after the reigning BMF champ called the Armenian “stupid” for headbutting Hooker at UFC Qatar weigh-ins. So if Holloway wins at UFC 326, we might have a serious matchup to look forward to.

That said, with the BMF championship often considered a doorway to the next title shot, do you think Arman Tsarukyan will get the winner? Or will the victorious fighter call out the champion next, snubbing him once again? Let us know in the comments section below.