Arman Tsarukyan Debates Dana White’s Claims of Souring Work Relationship

Arman Tsarukyan has found himself in an unusual situation—firmly in the title picture, yet seemingly out of favor with Dana White. After the UFC head honcho publicly suggested that there were issues behind the scenes affecting his opportunities, ‘Ahalkalakets’ has now responded, making it clear that he’s just as confused as everyone else.

“Yeah, I never had the conversation with him,” he told Full Send MMA. “I have no idea what’s going on, but I talk to Hunter Campbell, and our relationship is good.

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“I don’t know why he’s saying we have a problem with Arman.”

For the Armenian contender, the claim doesn’t correspond with his experience. In fact, he stated that he has never caused problems during negotiations and that he signs any contract that is brought his way without asking for more money or making additional demands.

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“I have no clue what’s going on,” he continued. “I’ve never had a problem with contract. Whatever they send me, I sign it.

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“Never like a negotiation. I say like, oh, I need a little bit more money or something. I need this or that.”

The disconnect is what makes the situation puzzling. On one hand, Dana White has hinted at a number of issues, some public and some not, that are preventing Arman Tsarukyan from moving further. On the other hand, the fighter maintains there has been no tension where it matters most: communication and contracts.

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Nonetheless, ‘Ahalkalakets’ acknowledged that some of his recent actions may have played a role. From the headbutt incident before his fight with Dan Hooker to a post-match altercation in a wrestling contest, he admitted those moments might have frustrated the UFC head honcho.

“Maybe because of headbutt or like all that stuff,” he added. “Or the last time, maybe I punched the guy that I wrestled; maybe because of that, he was mad. So I have no idea.”

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Despite the uncertainties, Arman Tsarukyan remains the qualified lightweight contender for the title right now. With a win over Dan Hooker and constant activity outside of the Octagon, he’s done everything required from a sporting standpoint. And maybe that’s why the UFC CEO is starting to trust ‘Ahalkalakets’ again, as he sent the top lightweight a message ahead of UFC 327.

Dana White shares a word of caution for Arman Tsarukyan

That lingering tension from earlier hasn’t completely vanished, but it may be shifting. As Arman Tsarukyan remains active and popular, Dana White seems to be softening his position, at least publicly. The message now isn’t about shutting doors—it’s about making sure ‘Ahalkalakets’ doesn’t close them himself.

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Speaking ahead of UFC 327, the head honcho of the promotion made it clear that the title opportunity is still available, but with a condition.

“Saturday, everything sort of changes,” Dana White said on Adin Ross‘ livestream. “You start looking at what the possibilities are for fights coming up the rest of the year. And we’ll see what happens with Arman.

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“Arman needs to not be a maniac when he shows up to the event, and I like Arman!”

It wasn’t a dismissal—it was a warning. A reminder that while the talent is undeniable, the behavior still matters just as much when it comes to moving forward. At the same time, there was a noticeable shift in tone. Dana White acknowledged Tsarukyan’s recent activity and even spoke about him with intrigue rather than frustration.

“I like what Arman’s been doing,” he stated. “He’s kept himself active, getting himself out there. Hanging out with [Nina Drama] doesn’t hurt either.”

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This suggests the door to a title shot isn’t closed, but rather slightly ajar, waiting for the right moment. And if ‘Ahalkalakets’ can keep everything under control both inside and outside the spotlight, that moment might not be far away.