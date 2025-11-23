Arman Tsarukyan Demands Ilia Topuria to Vacate UFC Title if He Doesn’t Fight Him Next

Arman Tsarukyan walked into UFC Qatar knowing exactly what he needed to do. After nearly a year and a half without a fight, a back injury before UFC 311, backup duty at UFC 317, and months of watching the lightweight division reshuffle itself, he finally had the chance to reclaim his momentum against Dan Hooker. And after a submission win, he knows who he wants next.

That’s where lightweight champion Ilia Topuria enters the story, whether he likes it or not. In his post-fight interview, a clip that quickly made the rounds on X, Tsarukyan claimed Topuria wanted no part of him.

“[Topuria] said, ‘If you’re gonna give me Arman, I’m gonna leave this title.’ So he should leave the title and give me anybody,” Tsarukyan stated. “I’m not gonna look for easy fights.

“I can fight with anybody, and UFC knows I’m open to anybody. He’s trying to not call my name. He knows that the number one and the real fighter, it’s me.”

But that’s not where it ends. Soon after, Tsarukyan fired off another public message on X, writing, “Me VS Ilia is the best fight to make across any division. No more running el pato.” It was a not-so-subtle dig at the reigning champion, one that lit up social media with chatter.

Tsarukyan wanting to face the champion is no surprise, considering he was so close to a championship fight last time against Islam Makhachev. But an injury derailed him. In the meantime, Makhachev relinquished the belt entirely to chase welterweight gold, and Ilia Topuria seized the vacant throne by flatlining Charles Oliveira. The division moved on without him, and that’s the wound Tsarukyan was trying to stitch shut with force

So, despite a lengthy layoff, Tsarukyan didn’t skip a beat on Saturday as he was dominant from start to finish. On the feet, Tsarukyan actually landed some very solid strikes, including a knee that definitely rattled Dan Hooker in an early exchange.

Tsarukyan sliced through ‘The Hangman’ at UFC Qatar with knees, takedowns, elbows, and patience sharpened by frustration. A reverse-guillotine scramble? He shrugged it off.

Another guillotine attempt minutes later? Same fate. By the time he cinched up the arm-triangle in round two, Hooker had no choice but to tap. It was clinical. It was angry. It was the performance of a man tired of waiting for his turn. And that’s also the reason he is willing to fight soon.

Arman Tsarukyan is ready for a quick turnaround to take on Ilia Topuria

Fresh off his submission win over Hooker, Tsarukyan didn’t just demand Ilia Topuria; he revealed he’s ready to jump back into camp almost immediately. But can a fighter really turn around that quickly after a two-round war? And should a champion expect anything less from the No. 1 contender?

With speculation swirling about Topuria potentially defending his belt in January for the UFC’s debut with Paramount, many assumed the timeline would be too tight. Tsarukyan shut that down instantly. At the post-fight presser, he told reporters, “I can rest one week, fly to the U.S. and stay there two months. It’s enough time to get ready. I didn’t get any injury, thank God.”

Then came the real message: he’s hoping the UFC announces “me fighting main event vs. Topuria” as early as Tuesday. Vegas or Los Angeles, he doesn’t care. The clock is ticking, and he wants in.

But the runway isn’t clear. Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett have both lined up behind Topuria, each angling for the same moment Arman Tsarukyan insists he has earned. Still, with a five-fight winning streak and a finish over Hooker, Tsarukyan believes his resume speaks louder than the noise.

Now the lightweight division stands at a crossroads. On one side is Arman Tsarukyan, fresh off a statement win, untouched by injury, and ready to turn around in weeks if that’s what the title shot requires. On the other is, Ilia Topuria, a champion suddenly confronted with an opponent who isn’t just calling him out, he’s questioning his legitimacy if he doesn’t accept!

