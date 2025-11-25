Arman Tsarukyan Details His Fight Strategy to Beat Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan didn’t just return to action at UFC Qatar; he roared back with a statement! After losing his title shot at UFC 311 due to a back injury, the Armenian lightweight stepped into the main event against Dan Hooker and looked like a man trying to reclaim what was taken from him. One knee wobbled Hooker. One scramble flipped the momentum. And one arm-triangle choke sealed the statement win at 3:34 of Round 2.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Five straight victories. Another ranked opponent finished. And one message delivered loud and clear: he’s ready for Ilia Topuria. After the fight, he called out the champion instantly, declaring, “There is just one contender No. 1. It’s Arman Tsarukyan. Everybody knows I’ve got to fight for the title. I’m ready. End of January, send me contract, I’ll be there.” And now? He’s speaking openly about exactly how he plans to deal with ‘El Matador’!

ADVERTISEMENT

Arman Tsarukyan wants to “smash” Ilia Topuria and finish him

During a conversation with Adam Zubayraev, a clip later shared by RedCornerMMA on X, Tsarukyan was asked to visualize how he’d finish Ilia Topuria. He didn’t mince words as he stated, “Topuria. I’d like to smash him with elbows, cut up his whole face. And finish by TKO.”

No metaphors, no polite nods, just raw intent. When Zubayraev followed up by asking if he’d seen what Hooker looked like after their clash, Tsarukyan leaned in. “Show me,” he said. The photo appeared on Zubayraev’s phone screen, and Tsarukyan smirked as he exclaimed, “Poor, poor Hooker. If I make Topuria’s other eye look like that, it’ll be a total bomb.”

It wasn’t trash talk for the sake of headlines. It felt like a fighter describing a blueprint he believes in completely, and what makes Arman Tsarukyan’s words even more compelling is the pattern behind them. Hooker attempted two guillotines in their fight. Both backfired. Every mistake was turned into a punishment, and every scramble ended with ferocious ground and pound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria, who has made a career out of dominating grapplers, with notable examples being his fights against Bryce Mitchell, Ryan Hall, and Charles Oliveira, now finds himself staring at someone who could possibly match his pressure and return it with interest. And while Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje are both adamant about getting a shot at the champion first, Arman Tsarukyan’s destruction of Hooker has complicated the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If Pimblett or Gaethje get the nod, Tsarukyan may have to wait. But if the UFC pivots, there’s already a built-in storyline. However, according to a former bantamweight champion, the promotion might choose to go a different route for one particular reason!

Tsarukyan might be the only man to beat Topuria, according to Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley didn’t sugarcoat a thing. The moment he addressed Arman Tsarukyan’s performance in Qatar, he spoke like someone who had just watched a problem no champion wants on the other end of a title defense. In his latest YouTube breakdown, he said plainly, “Arman is no f—king joke, Arman vs. Ilia is an interesting match-up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But then came the bombshell. ‘Suga’ claimed, “I don’t think UFC will make Arman vs Ilia because I think they love Ilia as a champion, he’s a great champion. I don’t think they really want Arman to become champion. He has a f—king legitimate chance of beating Ilia. There, I said it. ”

And for anyone wondering whether he believed Tsarukyan could actually dethrone Topuria, he doubled down with, “Ilia might knock him out, but if anyone has a chance at beating Ilia at 155, it’s Arman Tsarukyan.”

But here’s where the story gets complicated. Tsarukyan may be the most deserving contender, but the UFC isn’t short on flashier names, as we mentioned earlier. Justin Gaethje brings violence and chaos. Paddy Pimblett brings clicks and casuals. Both could headline a January card with ease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arman Tsarukyan, though? Totally different equation. He’s the one opponent who could test Topuria in ways no one has with his wrestling, pace, and ability to finish fights on the feet and the ground. So now the question turns to the UFC: Do they risk their golden champion against the most dangerous contender at 155? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!