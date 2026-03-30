Arman Tsarukyan Donates $10K He Won in Side-Bet With Georgio Poullas

Arman Tsarukyan has finally received what he was owed. The UFC’s No. 2-ranked lightweight contender defeated Georgio Poullas on Saturday at RAF 7 in Tampa, Florida, in their grappling-only rematch. The bout came about after their chaotic first encounter at RAF 6, where Tsarukyan punched Poullas after securing the win in response to illegal blows during the match. But as the second fight ended, so did a promise the pair had made.

Before their first meeting, the two had agreed to a $10,000 bet on whether Tsarukyan could take Poullas down. However, after the initial bout, they disputed whether the takedown had actually occurred, leaving the wager unresolved. This time, with no controversy surrounding the outcome, Tsarukyan delivered a far more decisive performance, even landing a massive throw against Poullas. As a result, the social media star finally paid up.

According to a clip shared by Happy Punch, the two met after RAF 7, and any animosity between them had completely faded. Instead, they appeared to be on friendly terms, having put their rivalry behind them. Poullas honored the bet by handing over the promised $10,000 to Arman Tsarukyan, and the moment ended with the pair embracing.

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The exchange was followed by a heartfelt gesture from Tsarukyan, who pulled out his phone and shared something unexpected. He told his former rival that the money wouldn’t be kept for personal use but would instead go toward helping a child in need, even showing Poullas photos of the child.

“What a great guy! You see this?” Poullas said, reacting to Tsarukyan’s gesture. “That’s beautiful. That’s amazing.”

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Arman Tsarukyan has taken part in several grappling matches as a side venture alongside his primary run in the UFC. While he has found success outside the promotion, his trajectory inside it hasn’t been as smooth. He was recently passed over for a lightweight title shot against Ilia Topuria—a situation that, by many accounts, stemmed from his own actions.

The Armenian has developed a reputation as a volatile competitor due to a series of outbursts. However, his conduct outside the UFC suggests an effort to reset that image and get back in the promotion’s good graces. While his next appearance outside the Octagon remains unconfirmed, Dana White has recently expressed openness to allowing Tsarukyan to compete in a potential UFC BJJ matchup against Mikey Musumeci.

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But coming back to Arman and Georgio’s $10,000 bet, it nearly turned ugly recently.

Arman Tsarukyan issued a death threat to Georgio Poullas

During the pre-fight press conference for RAF 7, Tsarukyan and Poullas engaged in a heated face-off that forced security to step in. However, the tension didn’t end there—it only intensified. Throughout the presser, Tsarukyan repeatedly demanded that Poullas settle the $10,000 bet from their first fight, drawing a sharp and hostile response in return.

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“You give me a date with your girlfriend Nina [Drama],” Poullas said. “And I’ll give you the $10k.

“My girlfriend? Guys, you never ask about family,” Tsarukyan responded angrily. “Don’t ask about family, mums, sisters, and girls too. If someone gonna talk about that, you’re going to be dead.

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“I don’t care if this is an RAF or UFC belt,” he added. “If you’re gonna touch my family, you’re going to be dead, and you too. Shut your mouth and be respectful [to] the girls, okay? You can talk about me, but not my friends.”

It’s worth noting that Nina Drama, aka Nina Marie Daniele, has been with her partner, Jhanelle Castillo, for over a decade and remains heavily involved in her career.

In any case, it appears all that drama is in the past. Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas have hashed out their differences, as Tsarukyan donated the money to a child in need. What do you make of the gesture?