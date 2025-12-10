Arman Tsarukyan Finally Lands Title Shot After Dana White’s UFC 324 Snub

Arman Tsarukyan is done waiting for the UFC to hand him the opportunity he believes he has already earned. Instead of sitting around, he’s diving straight into a high-stakes fight on December 30. He is headlining Hype BJJ in Armenia for the 84 kg title. It’s a wild cross-promotion move, the kind of chaotic energy he thrives on, and his opponent this time is none other than Shara “Bullet” Magomedov.

The Armenian fighter has found himself in a state of limbo in recent times and has been seeing the UFC giving the interim lightweight title to Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett while he is the rightful numero uno. His victory over Dan Hooker in Qatar didn’t impress the matchmakers, but he is not wasting time. If the UFC doesn’t give him a title shot, then he will fight anybody, anywhere, even out of the cage. This turn of events seems less like a backup plan and more like Arman reminding everyone that he is still formidable without the promotion’s support.

Arman Tsarukyan focuses on his strength

Arman Tsarukyan was not the type of fighter to sit down and mope after being excluded from the UFC title picture. He clearly stated that he would keep practicing grappling as his main training activity, just as he did during the long period between his victories over Charles Oliveira and Dan Hooker.

In the last few months, Arman Tsarukyan not only exhibited but also confirmed his grappling supremacy by winning via submission in his matches against Patricky Pitbull at ADXC 10 and Benson Henderson at ACBJJ 18. Besides a decision win over PFL’s Makkasharip Zaynukov at Karate Combat 54.

Magomedov, a chaos merchant on the feet, has literally made his UFC career out of blood and guts. Such as the incredible double spinning backfist KO of Armen Petrosyan from last year. He usually doesn’t grapple, but this time around, he is going into Tsarukyan’s area with the match set at 185 pounds with a submission-only to finish. The fighters are going to meet in Armenia, where Tsarukyan is planning to end a disappointing year in style.

Dana White insists Arman Tsarukyan has more work to do for a title shot

Dana White doesn’t find it a big deal that Arman Tsarukyan is ranked No. 1. The UFC president declared that he does not think Tsarukyan is qualified for an interim title shot.

After the fight at UFC 323, White stood by the promotion’s decision. “I wouldn’t say that he’s the odd man out,” he told the press. “He had an opportunity, and you guys know how that played out. He’s gonna have to work his way back. I don’t give a shit what the number says.” White reasoned that too many factors are involved in matchmaking for the rankings alone to determine who gets to fight for the title.

He recalled the events of January. Tsarukyan dropped out of his title fight with Makhachev at UFC 311 on the day of the weigh-ins due to a back injury sustained during the weight cut. The injury prevented him from weighing in. The UFC had to withdraw Renato Moicano from another fight just to keep the main event alive. That moment must have made a lasting impression on White.

Later on, Tsarukyan was the backup fighter for the vacant belt at UFC 317. He then returned last month and defeated Dan Hooker by submission in Qatar, remaining the division’s top contender. Even then, he was not chosen to fight for the interim title. The promotion instead arranged a fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett for UFC 324.

White did not act as if this was anything different, but the aftermath of January. “You can’t do that,” he said. “You can’t get the opportunity and then – it can’t end that way. He’s got to work his way back.” He also said that Arman Tsarukyan is aware of the situation. “I don’t give a sh*t what everybody else says. He knows what’s going on, and he’s got to work his way back to that title shot.”

Ultimately, White’s position reveals a very unpleasant truth: the fighter’s road to the championship will not be through rankings, victories, or the views of the fans. The UFC brass is still measuring the fighter by that difficult night at UFC 311. It may be unfair, but Tsarukyan has no choice but to produce such convincing performances that even White will be forced to take notice.