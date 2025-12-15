Arman Tsarukyan Finds Last-Minute Replacement for His Title Match in Khamzat Chimaev’s Countryman

A new opportunity has emerged for Arman Tsarukyan, but tension still surrounds him. After Dana White & Co. overlooked him for a lightweight title shot, the Armenian star decided to stay active in competition, even if that meant fighting outside the UFC or for a non-UFC title.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This week, Tsarukyan was set to compete in a no-gi grappling showdown against ACA lightweight champion Abdul-Aziz Abdulvakhabov on December 17 in Moscow for the ACBJJ belt. However, just days before the bout, Abdulvakhabov withdrew. Fortunately, a countryman of Khamzat Chimaev, who is also a friend of Arman Tsarukyan, stepped in as a replacement, which naturally adds a new layer of tension for the contender.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khamzat Chimaev faces a tough choice

At the last minute, Arman Tsarukyan managed to secure a new opponent. Instead of facing Abdul-Aziz Abdulvakhabov, former ACA bantamweight champion Mehdi Baydulaev (19-2) stepped in, as a Russian-based MMA page reported on X.

“Abdul-Aziz Abdulvakhabov is out. Arman Tsarukyan will now face Mehdi Baidulaev (19-2-0) for the ACBJJ 20 on December 17 in Moscow. Mehdi is Chechen,” the post read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mehdi Baydulaev, hailing from Grozny, Chechnya, has established a strong reputation in MMA. Although public information about him is limited, he currently trains at Berkut FC and ranks fifth in the Eurasian 135-pound division according to Tapology. Baydulaev also competes occasionally in the promotion’s featherweight division and has built an impressive record, finishing over half of his fights by submission, highlighting his elite ground game.

This Russian star creates a serious challenge for ‘Ahalkalakets,’ testing both his technical skills and strategy. Additionally, the upcoming BJJ title adds another layer of intrigue. On one side, Khamzat Chimaev remains Arman Tsarukyan’s friend, while on the other, Chimaev also represents his fellow Chechen roots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Despite their friendship, Tsarukyan and Chimaev have faced each other before, coaching opposite sides on last year’s season of Hype Fighting Championship’s reality show. However, this time the stakes are higher, with a title on the line, presenting a unique dilemma for Khamzat Chimaev as well.

Tsarukyan talks candidly about his bond with Khamzat Chimaev

Just like many UFC fighters who form close bonds, Arman Tsarukyan and Khamzat Chimaev have developed a connection that feels almost destined. Two years ago, the two did not know each other. Like many, Chimaev initially viewed ‘Ahalkalakets’ as just a “rich, spoiled kid” based on his social media presence. However, after meeting Tsarukyan in person, Chimaev changed his perception.

ADVERTISEMENT

The friendship between these two elite wrestlers grew as they got to know each other, and they have consistently supported one another throughout fight camps, acting as a solid backbone for each other. In fact, Arman Tsarukyan was even in Chimaev’s corner when he captured the title at UFC 319 this past August. Earlier this month, Tsarukyan shared candid thoughts on his bond with the Russian-Emirati fighter.

“This time, it turned out that I was in America. It was as if I’d been nearby, but I didn’t have a fight. I was able to fly over and be in Chimaev’s corner. He said that he’d be in my corner for my next fight too, supporting me. That’s what friends are for—to support each other and keep moving forward,” said Arman Tsarukyan.

Despite coming from different religious and cultural backgrounds, Arman Tsarukyan and Khamzat Chimaev have set an inspiring example in the sport, showing what dedication, hard work, and mutual support can achieve.