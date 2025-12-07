Arman Tsarukyan Fires Back at ‘Fraud’ Paddy Pimblett After Scathing UFC 324 Title Snub Rant

The buildup to UFC 324 quickly became tense when Paddy Pimblett came out swinging at everyone who questioned his title opportunity. Instead of easing into it, ‘The Baddy’ launched into a flurry of reasons why Arman Tsarukyan was unqualified for the position. It wasn’t measured or polite; it was Pimblett attempting to turn the entire narrative around in a matchup that many believed should have gone to the Armenian instead.

What stood out wasn’t just the edge in his tone but also the confidence it conveyed. He tore through Tsarukyan’s previous controversies and performances without hesitation, fully expecting the narrative to remain under his control. Well, it did not. ‘Ahalkalakets’ only needed one response to shift the entire exchange back in his favor.

Arman Tsarukyan answers Paddy Pimblett’s rant with a brutal warning

Paddy’s outburst touched on everything: Benil Dariush “looking 65,” the Charles Oliveira win being illegitimate, the fan-punch incident, “bad back” excuses ahead of the Islam Makhachev title fight, denying Gamrot, headbutting Dan Hooker, and even ridiculing Tsarukyan’s grappling. It was personal, relentless, and delivered as if he’d been practicing it.

But the Armenian didn’t waste time answering each jab; instead, he went straight to the heart of Paddy’s claim to the title shot. “I could talk about how you only fight senior citizens once a year,” he wrote on X, “or how the UFC keeps giving you the easy road to that paper belt.” Then came the line that pierced through every slur Paddy had thrown: “If you ever find the courage to step the Octagon with me, everyone finally sees you’re a fraud.”

Just one sentence, and Pimblett’s entire speech sounded more like insecurity than truth. Arman Tsarukyan followed up with a warning in the same tone as Paddy’s own insults: “Just make sure you’re not the one s——- your pants in January.” Whether it was a threat, a prediction, or simply a reminder of who hits the hardest, the message was clear.

That’s what made Tsarukyan’s retort so effective: he didn’t argue rankings, resumes, or fan opinions. He did not discuss who deserved what. He took the subject back to the cage, where Paddy Pimblett had the least room to hide. In five short paragraphs, the entire balance shifted. Paddy Pimblett did get his title opportunity, but ‘Ahalkalakets’ made sure fans knew it was all about business, not merit.

Tsarukyan explains why the UFC took away his title shot

Before Arman Tsarukyan picked up his phone to respond, he understood why he wasn’t competing for the UFC 324 title. The UFC did not sugarcoat the decision, telling him straight up that it was “business,” not rankings. “I couldn’t believe it,” he stated in an interview, “but they told me it’s business. Deal with it.” That’s the part missing from Paddy’s rant: Tsarukyan wasn’t skipped because he didn’t deserve it. He was overlooked because Pimblett sells.

When that clicked, the matchmaking around him became clearer. Arman Tsarukyan feels the UFC is purposefully grooming Pimblett into a star, with controlled matchups, an interim title, and a potential Ilia Topuria bout to cash in on. “They want to make Pimblett a star,” he added without surprise. But he didn’t intend to wait. He rejected the idea of becoming a UFC 324 backup and chose to pursue bigger, cleaner opportunities.

And while he had little trouble breaking down the commercial side, Tsarukyan’s competitive edge remained strong. ‘Ahalkalakets’ openly stated that he hopes Justin Gaethje “kicks Paddy’s a–,” offered to fly out and help him prepare, and promised that ‘The Baddy’ would not last long if they ever met. Compared to the way Paddy put it, the Armenian’s reasoning was simple: the UFC made a business decision, and he’ll make sure the sporting side catches up soon enough.