Arman Tsarukyan Gets Into Verbal Spat With MMA Guru Over Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria Prediction

Superfights don’t always start with contracts and press conferences. Sometimes they begin with opinions. One prediction sparks a conversation, and the disagreement becomes personal, making the matchup feel bigger since it’s no longer just about skill—it’s about ego and belief. That’s exactly what happened, as the UFC’s dream matchup of Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria looms over 2026.

That’s why Arman Tsarukyan‘s snapping on camera feels so telling. While fans fantasize about Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria, ‘Ahalkalakets’ is forced to watch the division move without him, while the champion takes a break for his personal issues. So, when the MMA Guru predicted ‘El Matador’ could beat Makhachev at lightweight, it wasn’t just a hot take for the Armenian; it sounded like disrespect.

Arman Tsarukyan loses patience with the Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria prediction

On Adin Ross‘ live stream, Arman Tsarukyan got right to the point. “You think Topuria can beat Islam?” he asked the MMA Guru. And unlike what he expected to be the clear answer, Guru responded, “Yeah, at 170 no, at 155 yes.” That was basically a matchstick, and fans witnessed the number one-ranked lightweight’s whole vibe change instantly.

“You don’t know MMA,” he snapped. “Why are you working as an interview guy? You don’t know s— about MMA.” “You don’t know MMA,” he retorted. “Why do you work as an interviewer? “You don’t know anything about MMA.” And Arman Tsarukyan’s point was simple: Topuria is incredible, but he is still one-dimensional when compared to Islam Makhachev.

“He has just boxing, that’s it,” he said, as if the Dagestani’s grappling was a brick wall that ‘El Matador’ won’t get past. But Guru didn’t back down. He countered that Ilia Topuria is not just another striker who panics the moment the fight hits the mat. “He has grappling too,” Guru said.

When Tsarukyan responded with “Where?” Guru began citing examples: Ilia Topuria‘s submission win over Bryce Mitchell, times when ‘El Matador’ found himself in dominant positions versus Charles Oliveira, and even referencing a crucifix position to show he’s not clueless in those scrambles.

So, while the MMA Guru admits that 170 is a different game altogether for the Spanish-Georgian, he’s certain that at 155, Topuria can defeat Islam Makhachev. But what truly made the entire argument interesting was not just the trash talk but the insecurity underneath it. Arman Tsarukyan wasn’t just defending Islam Makhachev; he was defending the version of the lightweight division he dearly misses now.

Tsarukyan claims the lightweight division was better with Islam Makhachev

That’s why Arman Tsarukyan’s livestream reaction didn’t feel random. It’s consistent with what he’s said in public: the belt didn’t only change hands; the division’s tone also shifted. In his opinion, lightweight used to be all about risk and contender fights. Now, he feels it’s drifting toward convenience.

‘Ahalkalakets’ admits the division is still moving in a “good” path, but he made it clear he prefers it under Islam Makhachev. “Yeah, pretty good, but I wish Islam was the champion in our division,” he told Mike Heck. Then came the dig at Ilia Topuria. “Because he takes fights with contenders and fight with everybody, but Ilia trying to fight an easy fight for him.”

Tsarukyan’s resentment stems from his own state of limbo. He’s faced Makhachev before, and despite losing, he understands the level. The second time he was scheduled to fight the Dagestani for the crown, a back injury forced him to withdraw late, and Dana White made sure he paid the price by putting him away from the title picture.

Despite his fight against Dan Hooker being seen as a title eliminator, Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett get the chance to fight for the interim title. So, when Tsarukyan defends Islam Makhachev, he is also defending the version of lightweight in which fighters are not kept waiting despite being the number one in the division’s rankings.