Arman Tsarukyan Gives Brutally Honest Take on Islam Makhachev Grappling Match After Shara ‘Bullet’ Draw

There is a strange tension surrounding Arman Tsarukyan right now. He’s winning, staying active, and proving himself across several rule sets, yet the biggest fight associated with his name seems further away than ever. Following his submission-only draw with Sharaputdin Magomedov, the conversation has now shifted away from takedowns and control time.

Instead, it came back to the one matchup that keeps hovering over his career: Islam Makhachev. ‘Ahalkalakets’ is competing anywhere he can, as the UFC lightweight title race continues without him. And in the middle of that frustration, he provided a candid reason for why one fantasy bout—a grappling match with Makhachev—is simply unrealistic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arman Tsarukyan explains why an Islam Makhachev grappling bout won’t happen

Coming off the draw against Sharaputdin Magomedov, Arman Tsarukyan didn’t mince words about why the dream bout will not take place. While many would have expected him to blame it on bad timing or a lack of desire, he reduced it to something far more practical.

“This grappling match with Islam won’t happen because Islam makes very big money in the UFC. I don’t think anybody can afford to pay him that amount of money,” the Armenian told Red Corner MMA.

Arman Tsarukyan didn’t doubt Islam Makhachev’s willingness or confidence. He was acknowledging the gap between their financial and political standing in the sport. Makhachev is the champion, backed by the UFC machine. ‘Ahalkalakets,’ despite being the top contender, is still struggling for leverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

That reality makes Arman Tsarukyan’s recent decisions more understandable. His tie with Magomedov was not about seeking an on-paper win. It was all about remaining visible, sharp, and relevant while waiting for the promotion to open the door again. The irony, however, is that Tsarukyan previously had that door open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

His withdrawal from the scheduled title bout against Makhachev earlier this year still looms over everything. Since then, the UFC has moved on, scheduling an interim title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje and keeping ‘Ahalkalakets’ outside the frame. This surely fumes many who believe it was an injury that made Arman Tsarukyan pull out of UFC 311; however, the truth is quite different.

Tsarukyan accidentally slips the real reason behind pulling out against Makhachev

The narrative surrounding Arman Tsarukyan has changed from timing to trust. For months, his absence from UFC 311 was framed as injury-related, and while some questioned it, most ignored it. But as the lightweight picture progressed without him, it became evident that the UFC had not fully accepted the explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT

That doubt sharpened after a casual clip resurfaced of Tsarukyan joking with his nutritionist. “CapNutrition this time did work 100%; we didn’t miss weight like last time,” he said, laughing. It wasn’t a formal admission, but it hit hard. In one sentence, it was suggested that weight issues, in addition to the possible back injury he mentioned at the time, may have led to the pullout.

Suddenly, Dana White’s distrust of the Armenian carries more weight. The continued snubs no longer feel personal but rather cautious. Whether it was an injury, a weight issue, or both, the consequences remain the same. Arman Tsarukyan is paying for one moment behind the scenes, and honestly, staying active outside the UFC will not get him any closer to his ultimate goal.