Arman Tsarukyan Gives Humble Response to Kurt Angle’s Olympic Wrestling Remarks

A compliment from an Olympic gold medalist can change the conversation around a fighter overnight. That’s exactly what happened when Kurt Angle recently suggested Arman Tsarukyan could step into Olympic wrestling and “do really well.” It sounds good, especially when you consider Tsarukyan’s background. He has revealed that he didn’t grow up grinding freestyle for decades. He wrestled briefly as a kid, then shifted to hockey, and only later built his grappling through MMA.

Yet here he is in 2026, putting up real results on the mat by tech-falling Lance Palmer 10-0 at RAF 05 and now having beaten Georgio Poullas twice. But when the idea was put directly to him in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Tsarukyan didn’t run with the hype.

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“Yeah, maybe. Maybe,” he said at first. A short answer, almost dismissive. Then he broke it down.

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“It takes time you know and right now if I was a UFC champion I could think about that,” Tsarukyan said. “but right now no and there is no money there is no…just for the for the country yeah, you can bring the medal but like can imagine the guys training 25 years 20 years only freestyle wrestling they wrestled for 20 years and it’s going to be difficult to compete with them. It’s different level, you know.”

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For him, it’s not just about representing a country or chasing a medal. It’s about timing, risk, and what he’s giving up to pursue it. That honesty stands out, especially in a sport where athletes often frame everything as pure passion.

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At the same time, his recent performances explain why Kurt Angle even made that comment. On the same RAF 07 card, UFC’s Colby Covington dominated Dillon Danis 14-4 by technical fall, while Tsarukyan handled Poullas with control and composure. Two different styles, both effective. And when they came face to face after, it wasn’t just talk. It felt like a legitimate wrestling matchup waiting to happen.

That’s where Arman Tsarukyan’s growth becomes interesting. He’s not a lifelong freestyle specialist, but his MMA base of scrambles, clinch work, and positional awareness is clearly translating and fast. Going from a 10-0 tech fall to back-to-back wins over the same opponent shows adjustment, not just talent. It suggests he’s learning in real time.

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Still, he isn’t overestimating where that puts him. That’s probably the most honest part of it. Because even with momentum, there’s a gap between adapting to wrestling and living it your entire career. And Arman Tsarukyan clearly knows that. However, while the Olympic mats may not be in his sights, he’s definitely keeping an eye on the UFC’s White House card!

Arman Tsarukyan is staying ready in case “something happens” ahead of Justin Gaethje vs Illia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan is still positioning himself around the biggest fight in his division. The upcoming clash between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje has him hovering close, but on his own terms. Speaking to Ariel Helwani about a potential backup role for the UFC’s White House card, the lightweight contender didn’t hesitate to set boundaries.

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“I’m going to train and be in shape if something happens in the main event at the White House, I’ll back up, fight there (if needed),” Tsarukyan said. “If not, they’ll announce my next fight after Ilia vs. Gaethje.”

He added that he’ll stay in shape and close to weight in case he’s needed on short notice, but emphasized that he won’t go through a full weight cut or officially weigh in as a backup. A full cut, especially to 155 lbs, can take weeks of planning and recovery. Doing that without a guaranteed fight? That’s risk with no return.

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If Topuria vs Gaethje needs a replacement, he’s there. If not, he expects clarity right after. As he put it, “Most likely fight the winner,” but he also acknowledged there are “a couple of different things that can happen.” And this approach reflects what he said earlier about the Olympics. It’s not about chasing every opportunity. It’s about choosing the right ones. Right now, that means staying ready without overcommitting.