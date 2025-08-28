Arman Tsarukyan Handed Unlikely Comeback Fight Amid Ilia Topuria Demands

After missing out on UFC 311 and being out of action for almost a year and a half, fans of Arman Tsarukyan finally have some good news. The Armenian star is finally back in action, but not in the UFC. Instead, Tsarukyan is set to compete in a grappling match next month, but it seems like he’s got another offer at hand. One of his former rivals, whom he lost to, has proposed running it back once more.

Arman Tsarukyan has two losses in the UFC, with the first one coming on his debut against Islam Makhachev and the other coming against Mateusz Gamrot. While the former is now gearing up for the welterweight title fight, the latter is the one who has called ‘Ahalkalakets’ out. It’s interesting that Gamrot, even though he beat Tsarukyan, is not in the title picture at all. But it seems like the Polish star is trying to make his way into the conversation. He recently took to social media, revealing that he had received an offer to compete in a grappling match against Tsarukyan. However, Gamrot believes their locking horns would be better if it happened in the UFC.

“I got offer for a grappling match with Arman again. People want to see us fight each other. I think we should do it in the UFC first,” Mateusz Gamrot wrote on X. Well, Arman Tsarukyan has given up hopes about an immediate title shot after his UFC 311 pullout. Besides, Ilia Topuria‘s manager has hinted and demanded that Justin Gaethje should be next. So maybe a fight against Gamrot could help him make his case for the lightweight title once again if he can beat and avenge his loss to the Polish fighter.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Arman Tsarukyan accepts this fight because he has hopes of fighting a top contender. And Mateusz Gamrot is not even in the top 5, so he may not be an eligible candidate for a title eliminator.

Arman Tsarukyan is looking for a title eliminator fight

Arman Tsarukyan did not seem happy that people were linking Justin Gaethje to a fight against Ilia Topuria. The lightweight champion’s manager may have hinted at a fight against ‘The Highlight’, but Tsarukyan claims that Gaethje’s recent record is not good enough for him to qualify for a title shot. As such, the Armenian star claims that the former BMF champion has to go through him, and he’s willing to fight him.

“Right now, it makes sense to fight with Gaethje, because he just beat the No. 11 or so [Rafael] Fiziev. He doesn’t deserve title fight. That’s 100 percent, because he just lost [to Max] Holloway,” Arman Tsarukyan stated on the Out Cold show. “Beat, on short notice, Fiziev… and he won, barely, a decision. Now he’s talking about title fight. It’s not fair. I think he’s got to beat me to deserve to fight for the title.”

Well, a redemption fight against Mateusz is a chance for Arman Tsarukyan to get a win back. But given the current context of his situation, do you think this is the fight to make? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.