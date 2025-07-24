Arman Tsarukyan Ignores His Coach’s Reality Check to Fire Back at UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria was already upset with Arman Tsarukyan. He even dismissed him as a viable backup fighter for UFC 317, highlighting the Armenian’s pullout at UFC 311. Now, during the recent interaction with the Nelk Boys, Topuria lashed out at the lightweight contender once again. He said, “First of all, who gives a f— about him. He’s kind of weird, dude. … [He pulled out] for no reason. If you really have a serious reason, I don’t know how could it happen, but break your hand, your leg, something like that, I don’t know.’” So, what’s Tsarukyan’s response? Will he take his animosity with Topuria a notch higher?

According to Tsarukyan’s coach Marcos DaMatta, ‘Ahalkalakets’ can beat the current lightweight champion. During his recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, he claimed that Tsarukyan is much better than Charles Oliveira and everyone else that Topuria has fought in the past. However, DaMatta saw two hurdles to making the fight between Topuria and Tsarukyan.

First, the Armenian star apparently missed weight and had to pull out of his last (title) fight at UFC 311. This was why Dana White was reluctant to give him a title fight, and instead put him up as a backup fighter for the UFC 317 main event. And secondly, if Tsarukyan manages to defeat the Spaniard, the UFC will have to put down the superfight between Topuria and Islam Makhachev. So, ‘Parrumpa’ came up with a plan and said, “Arman needs to fight one more time to cement himself as the number one contender.”

But Tsarukyan wasn’t convinced. He went against his coach to lash out at the reigning lightweight champion on X. He came across a post on X by Red Cormer MMA, which highlighted Topuria’s words, “I’m never gonna give him a chance. If that’s the case, then take my belt.” Enraged by the dismissal, ‘Ahalkalakets’ wrote, “Imagine calling yourself a champion, but you’re already looking for a way out. You can vacate it, or I’ll take it. Either way, it’s mine.”

Of course, this wasn’t the first time Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan talked trash about each other. Ever since ‘El Matador’ got the title shot against ‘Do Bronx’, the friction between Topuria and Tsarukyan has only gotten stronger and hotter. But we have to commend the Armenian star’s resilience in calling out the Spanish champion.

Arman Tsarukyan continues to call Ilia Topuria out with a jab from the past

‘El Matador’ has often kept one thing stagnant in his talk about Tsarukyan – The latter’s pullout and missed weight at UFC 311. But Tsarukyan did some digging and decided to fire back at the lightweight champion through an X post. He found out that Topuria also failed to make weight a few times. In the caption, ‘Ahalkalakets’ wrote, “Another fun fact: Topuria regularly misses weight. So spare us the fairytales about fighting with one arm. You pulled out from fighting Charles Jourdain, hermanito…”

Being a bigger guy, Tsarukyan beams with confidence when he talks about fighting Topuria. But how does he intend to defeat the champion who has established himself as one of the strongest punchers? During a conversation with Daniel Cormier, Tsarukyan said, “It’s not just wrestling. I’m a well-rounded fighter, and I’m not going to just try to wrestle him. I’m going to strike him, I’m going to kick him, I’m going to upkick him… show him wrestling, punch him, punch him wrestling… clinch work.”

But first, he will have to win back the fighting community’s trust and reclaim his spot as the #1 lightweight contender. And then, if things turn out right, we can expect an announcement about Topuria vs. Tsarukyan. Till then, all we have to do is wait and let the lightweight division’s story unfold.