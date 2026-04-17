Arman Tsarukyan Kicked Off American Airlines Flight Over Bizarre Reason: “Absolute Madness”

Arman Tsarukyan can’t seem to catch a break. First, the UFC snubbed him for a lightweight title shot. Now, just as he’s turned to Real American Freestyle Wrestling to stay active, he’s facing another setback—he may not even make it to his next fight’s venue.

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The Armenian lightweight is scheduled to take on MMA legend Urijah Faber at RAF 08 on Saturday, April 18, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, it appears the 29-year-old can’t reach the venue in time, as he was booted from a flight heading there.

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“Arman Tsarukyan and his two friends were removed from an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Philadelphia,” sports journalist Adam Zubayraev shared on X. “Because he was looking at his phone during takeoff, absolute madness.”

The journalist even shared a video from the flight showing the No. 2-ranked lightweight being escorted off the plane by officials. The individual recording the video shared more insights into what actually happened.

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“Just because one of the team members used his phone while the plane was taking off, and another person opened the table, that’s why Arman and two of his friends were kicked out of the plane, which was heading to the RAF tournament,” the individual said, per translations.

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This is just the latest instance where Arman Tsarukyan has found himself in the middle of a controversy. From punching a fan during his ring walk at UFC 300 to headbutting Dan Hooker during their face, Tsarukyan has built a reputation as being difficult to deal with in front of the UFC.

While the UFC isn’t involved in his RAF fight, it just adds to the complications Tsarukyan has been involved in. The Armenian hasn’t fought in the cage since his win over Dan Hooker in November last year. Since then, he has been part of the RAF and Hype FC events.

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So, what’s next? Will Arman miss his RAF event?

Arman Tsarukyan comes up with a quick solution

Since the off-boarding clip surfaced, the 29-year-old has posted new footage on his Instagram account. In the video, the No. 2 lightweight contender reveals that he has booked a private jet to ensure he reaches Philadelphia in time for his RAF 08 bout.

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He also appears to take aim at American Airlines, the carrier that removed him from the earlier flight.

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“I hope they don’t kick me out from this plane,” he said.

He then boards the jet, asks where he should sit, and eventually stretches out inside the cabin.

“Okay, guys, I will be in Philadelphia in five hours.”

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“Kicked off commercial, I guess Private it is. 🖕 @americanair,” Arman captioned the post.

Nina Drama also joined the conversation, taking a jab at the airline.

“American Airlines ❌ Arman Airlines ✅,” she wrote.

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Notably, the upcoming fight will be Tsarukyan’s fourth appearance under the promotional banner.

It appears that despite some hiccups, Arman Tsarukyan will make it to his RAF 08 fight in time. But do you think Arman and his team’s action in the American Airlines fight warranted his off-boarding?