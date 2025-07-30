Arman Tsarukyan Makes Khabib Nurmagomedov Confession as Chuck Liddell Asks the Burning Question

What happens when two generations of fighting greatness collide? Fans got a glimpse of that when UFC lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan recently sat down with the legend, Chuck Liddell. As the questions turned personal, a familiar name surfaced: Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Long before he became one of the UFC’s top contenders at 155 lbs. Tsarukyan was just a kid chasing a dream in Russia. And like many others, that dream had a name, ‘The Eagle’! A clip of the conversation was shared on X by Red Corner MMA, from his appearance on the Out Cold show featured on the King of Violence channel on YouTube. “You have any favorite fighters or guys that got you into fighting?” Liddell asked casually, setting the stage.

Arman Tsarukyan’s response wasn’t scripted. It was real, humble, and filled with admiration as he confessed, “I got a lot of favorite fighters that I watch their fights always to see like how they move, how they wrestle. But like if we say who inspired me when I was young, it was Khabib. Because he’s from Russia and I’m from Russia as well, I live there.”

That last part might seem simple, but the weight behind it is real. For young Russian athletes, seeing one of their own dominate the world mattered as he continued, “And like when I started training MMA, he was a goal, you know, for us. But he wasn’t the champ that moment, but like he was on the… he was so famous that moment.”

Arman Tsarukyan made his professional MMA debut in 2015. And by that point, ‘The Eagle’ had already been in the UFC since 2012 and was tearing through the lightweight division. He wasn’t just winning, he was setting a new standard. Retiring from the sport undefeated at 29-0, Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s name became synonymous with excellence. And for fighters like Tsarukyan, he wasn’t just a competitor; he was the blueprint.

Earlier this year at UFC 311, Tsarukyan was set to face the Dagestani champion’s protégé, Islam Makhachev, for the UFC lightweight title. Unfortunately, a back injury during his weight cut forced him to withdraw. But even there, ‘The Eagle’ showed his class as he stated during an interview, “I just want to wish him all the best. He’s young. He’s tough. He can come back. He [has] to survive this situation and come back.”

So, what’s next for the No. 2-ranked lightweight contender? He’s got his sights set on the belt once held by ‘The Eagle, ’ and he recently fired off on the champion, Ilia Topuria’s claims about not even giving him a chance to fight for the gold!

Arman Tsarukyan refuses to let Ilia Topuria deny his title aspirations

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t backing down. With the UFC lightweight title now around Ilia Topuria‘s waist, he has made it clear, he wants his shot, and he won’t let trash talk get in the way.

‘El Matador’ recently went on a livestream with The Nelk Boys and claimed he’d “never give [Tsarukyan] a chance,” even suggesting the UFC should take his belt if he’s forced to fight him next. He questioned whether Tsarukyan could be trusted to make it to fight night after his late withdrawal from UFC 311, as mentioned above.

But Tsarukyan didn’t stay silent for long. He clapped back on X with, “Imagine calling yourself a champion, but you’re already looking for a way out. You can vacate it or I’ll take it. Either way, it’s mine.”

The problem? The road to gold isn’t so clear. With Paddy Pimblett‘s rivalry with Topuria gaining attention and Justin Gaethje also eyeing another title shot, Tsarukyan may find himself stuck in the shuffle. To make things worse, UFC CEO Dana White hasn’t forgotten UFC 311 either, who clearly stated that ‘Akhalkalakets’ would have to work his way back to a title shot.

It’s a tough break for a fighter who’s only lost twice in eleven UFC outings, once to Makhachev in his debut and once in a razor-close war with Mateusz Gamrot. From idolizing Khabib Nurmagomedov to standing inches from the same title ‘The Eagle’ once held, his climb has been relentless.

Now, with the gold in Topuria’s hands and the UFC’s matchmaking in flux, Tsarukyan faces a different kind of opponent: uncertainty. Do you think he should get the title shot next, or should he fight one more time to erase all doubts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.