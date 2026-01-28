Arman Tsarukyan Makes $3.5 Million Offer to Ilia Topuria in Wild UFC Title Fight Callout

Just hours after news broke about Ilia Topuria selling one of his prized assets, Arman Tsarukyan stated his intention to buy it. But that’s not all, Tsarukyan also threw out an intriguing proposal that could set the stage for one of the most electrifying matchups in the UFC lightweight division!

Currently sidelined from the Octagon, Topuria is going through a divorce and a legal battle with his separated wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell. Reports indicate that he’s looking to sell their lavish $3.5 million home, a place filled with memories of their life together. Amid this dire situation, Tsarukyan seized the moment with an unexpected offer.

Arman Tsarukyan wants to buy Ilia Topuria’s house

“I’ll buy your house if you agree to fight me next @Topuriailia,” Tsarukyan wrote on X. Although the Armenian is known to have a good amount of wealth on his side, the timing of the proposal to Topuria makes the situation quite interesting. ‘El Matador’ currently reigns as the UFC lightweight champion. And Tsarukyan is the#2 ranked fighter in the division.

Since his victory over Dan Hooker in November 2025, Tsarukyan has been calling out almost every top-ranked lightweight, including the champion. But, hill callouts have often been ignored and overlooked by the rivals. The UFC bypassed him to book Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett even though Tsarukyan was ranked #1 lightweight before the event. Now, as Topuria finds himself amid personal challenges, the Armenian just made another effort to call for a title fight.

However, ‘El Matador’ has already revealed his return timeline and potential opponent he would like to face. And it’s not Tsarukyan. Topuria called for the winner between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje. Dana White also recently mentioned plans for booking Ilia Topuria for the White House Card main event if ‘El Metador’ is available.

With Gaethje beating Pimblett and becoming the interim lightweight champion last weekend, the Spaniard will now prepare for a title unification bout. And for some people in the community, it would be an easy fight for Topuria.

Former UFC star shares thoughts on Justin Gaethje facing Ilia Topuria

The UFC 324 fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett was a gritty five-round war. Both fighters landed significant strikes at each other, with Gaethje even knocking down Pimblett twice. But, amid that, he was unable to finish the Scouser. Reacting to the same, Jorge Masvidal stated how Ilia Topuria could be a tough matchup for ‘The Highlight’.

“It’s a good thing that Paddy didn’t win, because if he did, he was going to get torched by Ilia. Both of these guys are just levels below Ilia, and that fight showed it all. Wrestling, striking, defense, offense. I think Ilia is on a whole other planet when it comes to these guys,” said Masvidal during a discussion on the Death Row MMA podcast.

Topuria currently boasts an unblemished record of 9-0 in the UFC. But, with that, he also has a strong knockout record where he finished six of his nine opponents via KO or TKO. Now, that is interesting and can be quite intimidating as well.

For Gaethje, he will come in as a veteran in the division, and that added experience could surely play a major role in his potential fight against Topuria. But as of now, there are no official announcements made for their lightweight title unification fight.

Considering Topuria’s return timeline and Gaethje’s recovery and preparatory time, the fight could be on the UFC White House card on June 14. On that note, let us know who comes out as the victor between them in the comments below!