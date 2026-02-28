Arman Tsarukyan doesn’t do quiet build-ups. Even when he steps onto a wrestling mat rather than the Octagon, there’s always a little edge—a spark. And, ahead of his return to Real American Freestyle, that spark came in the shape of $5,000 and a scale joke.

While waiting for clarity on his next MMA move, the UFC lightweight contender is staying sharp at RAF 6 in Tempe, Arizona. Georgio Poullas, a former Ohio state high school champion who gained popularity through his viral $1,000 takedown challenge, will be his opponent this time around. Beat him to the mat and win cash. So far, nobody has collected it, and this time, it is he who got an offer instead.

Arman Tsarukyan offers Georgio Poullas money to cheat

During a playful exchange, “You want 5K, I’ll get you 5K and don’t even show my weight, deal?” he said during a lighthearted exchange.

“5K to just weigh in at whatever?” Poullas laughed it off. However, Tsarukyan did not blink.

“I’ll get you 5K and whatever my weight is now,” he said, before giving a hilarious reply when asked what the weight was. “Who gives a f—?

You can see like this (lifts T-shirt),” he added. “Bro, I’m maximum 178 pounds.”

It was playful, but there’s always a layer underneath with ‘Ahalkalakets.’ He’s coming off a convincing technical fall victory over Lance Palmer at RAF 5, and this isn’t a vacation appearance. Georgio Poullas, for his part, refuses to back down.

“The $1,000 was on the line last match. It’ll be on the line this match,” he said, sure that he can take down Arman Tsarukyan more than once.

That confidence is part of what makes the matchup really exciting. Poullas may not have the international MMA spotlight as Tsarukyan does, but he is energetic, confident, and very comfortable in this setting. He even admitted he wasn’t that familiar with Tsarukyan before this opportunity, and now, he is well aware of what is to come.

So, the banter may be fun, and the $5,000 joke might stay a joke. However, once they go on the mat, pride is more valuable than any monetary offering. And if someone eventually cashes in on that takedown bonus, it won’t be simply for the money.

However, it is fun to see some playful banter between the two, especially considering how heated the feud between Dan Hooker and ‘Ahalkalakets’ got ahead of UFC Qatar. Tsarukyan delivered a headbutt that not only heated up the rivalry but also cost him the title shot that should’ve followed. Now, it looks like the Armenian learned his lesson. And if he hadn’t, Georgio Poullas was ready to fight back.

Poullas’ words of caution for ‘Ahalkalakets’

That playful energy works, until it doesn’t. Arman Tsarukyan knows that better than most. The headbutt against Dan Hooker before UFC Qatar didn’t just make headlines; it cost him momentum and, many believe, a much-needed title opportunity.

Add in the illegal knee during a grappling match later that year, and suddenly the line between intensity and recklessness started to blur. Poullas has not missed any of this. And, while he enjoys joking around, he has made it clear that he is not getting onto the mat to be anyone’s highlight reel or punching bag.

“I got a lot of comments, people saying stuff (about) that,” Poullas told Parry Punch. “This is what I’ll say: if he gets chippy with me, I’m gonna hand it right back to him.

I don’t play that s—. If he wants to slap me, I’mma punch him in the face.” he added. “I don’t take s— from nobody.

If he wants to start playing dirty, man, I’ll play dirty right back.”

That isn’t trash talk. That is a boundary. Arman Tsarukyan may have learned that every move has consequences, especially with the UFC watching closely. But what if he hasn’t? Georgio Poullas sounds more than ready to remind him in real time.