Arman Tsarukyan Poised to Fight Outside UFC After Dana White’s Title Snub

Arman Tsarukyan continues to stay sharp while Dana White and the UFC matchmakers play games around him. With gold on his mind, the UFC’s top lightweight contender stepped into the Octagon last month in Qatar, not only winning his fight but finishing Dan Hooker in the second round. Yet Dana White pushed Tsarukyan aside and announced an interim title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje, leaving him in another difficult spot.

Even after doing everything to get back into Dana White’s good books, including serving as a backup fighter at UFC 317, the UFC still seems unsatisfied. Instead of wasting time, Arman Tsarukyan has decided to put his energy to use not inside the Octagon but on the mats.

Arman Tsarukyan gears up for wrestling return at Armenian event

Arman Tsarukyan faced a challenging 2025, a year he wants to leave behind. However, his mistake at UFC 311 continues to cost him, as it caused the UFC to lose trust and delay his title shot. At the same time, ‘Ahalkalakets’ is not interested in the upcoming interim lightweight fight and is instead pursuing competitive opportunities outside the UFC.

“I just talked to a couple of guys. I am going to do wrestling fights, you know, to stay busy and stay in shape in case something happens,” the 29-year-old Arman Tsarukyan told ESPN. By staying active, he keeps his competitive edge, and now he is targeting the Armenian circuit.

Recently, the promotion confirmed the date. As the world prepares for New Year’s celebrations, Arman Tsarukyan is set to step onto the mats at HYPE FC in Armenia on December 30, according to Championship Rounds. He will aim to finish his opponent. The promotion will announce the opponent soon.

This upcoming grappling match will mark Tsarukyan’s fourth grappling bout of the year. Earlier in 2025, he defeated opponents such as Benson Henderson, Patricky Pitbull, and Makkasharip Zaynukov, bringing his total fights this year to five. Despite this impressive run, the UFC has yet to give him a title shot. Recently, Paddy Pimblett explained why the Russian-Armenian has been overlooked for a title opportunity.

Paddy Pimblett reveals why Dana White passed on giving Arman Tsarukyan a title shot

Dana White & the UFC’s decision to choose Paddy Pimblett over Arman Tsarukyan surprised many and left fans caught off guard. ‘Ahalkalakets’, riding a five-fight win streak, was widely regarded as the most deserving contender for a title shot at UFC 324. However, his actions at UFC 311 contributed to the promotion’s hesitation to grant him another immediate title opportunity.

Pimblett, however, sees more to the story. He recently called out Tsarukyan’s “boring” fighting style during his performance at UFC 300.

“He needs to shut up and remember his f—king place,” Pimblett told Coin Poker. “No one wants to watch him fight. He’s an absolute nit. He’s boring to watch. Charles Oliveira doesn’t have boring fights and Arman Tsarukyan made a fight with Charles boring.”

During that fight, Tsarukyan and Oliveira spent the majority of the action on the ground, sparking debate among fans over the outcome. Critics argued that Arman Tsarukyan relied too much on wrestling and controlling the pace instead of going for a decisive finish.

