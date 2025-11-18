Arman Tsarukyan Predicts Islam Makhachev’s Fate Against Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev’s welterweight debut last Saturday night didn’t thrill everyone, especially those tired of a grappling-heavy main event. But it certainly sparked immediate debate about what comes next for the UFC’s newest double champion. And despite the long list of potential opponents lining up for the Dagestani star, one name keeps rising above the rest—Ilia Topuria.

After Makhachev made the jump to welterweight, Topuria accused him of dodging a showdown and conveniently leaving behind the lightweight strap he later claimed. True or not, fans can’t stop imagining what happens when Topuria’s crisp boxing collides with Makhachev’s dominant grappling. But according to Arman Tsarukyan, he already knows how that matchup plays out.

Arman Tsarukyan feels Makhachev won’t have an easy time with Ilia Topuria

Speaking to Red Corner MMA recently, the Armenian fighter was asked about a potential Topuria vs. Makhachev matchup in the wake of Islam’s win over Jack Della Maddalena, especially since some critics believe the fight would be a mismatch. “Not that obvious,” Tsarukyan said confidently. “I think it will be much harder with Ilia than with Maddalena.”

When asked why, Arman explained, “Because of the anthropometry (scientific measurement of the human body, including size, proportions, and composition). And I think that Ilia has a much harder punch than Maddalena. Maddalena has fewer knockdowns than Ilia. Ilia drops almost all of them.” But is that really the case?

Ilia Topuria currently holds 6 UFC knockouts, edging out JDM’s 4. His power is backed by numbers too—Topuria averages 0.99 knockdowns per 15 minutes, one of the highest among lightweights. Makhachev, on the other hand, known more for his grappling brilliance, racks up fewer knockdowns overall but consistently proves he can battle through adversity.

Arman is scheduled to face Dan Hooker later this month, a fight that could propel him into a January showdown with Topuria. Earlier this year, he withdrew from a rematch with Makhachev due to a back injury. And while Arman has his own ideas about how Topuria vs. Makhachev would play out, one thing is clear: both men appear more than ready for what comes next.

Islam Makhachev responds to Topuria’s callout

Islam Makhachev has fired back after Ilia Topuria took aim at his UFC 322 performance. Despite Makhchev’s dominant win, Topuria didn’t hold back in his criticism, calling Della Maddalena “a disappointment of a champion” and telling Makhachev, “You’re the most boring thing in this game.” Makhachev chose not to trade insults.

But he made his stance clear when asked about Topuria’s remarks. Instead of addressing the trash talk directly, he defended the quality of his title-winning display. “No injury, nothing, I don’t feel any pains,” he said. “Today, I showed, Jack’s one of the best in this game… I make this easy because I was training so hard.”

Confident as ever, Makhachev also reminded his critics why he’s so dangerous at 170 pounds. “I told you guys in welterweight, I don’t think someone can stop my wrestling.”

Having said that, Arman Tsarukyan clearly feels that when Islam and Topuria meet in the Octagon, things will look a lot different. But do you agree with him?