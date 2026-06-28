Arman Tsarukyan Responds to Jon Jones’ Ilia Topuria Fight Prediction With Hilarious Wrestling Callout

Ever since Justin Gaethje shocked the MMA world by handing Ilia Topuria the first loss of his career at UFC Freedom 250, the lightweight title picture has been a source of big debate between fight fans and pundits alike. Arman Tsarukyan wants the next shot. Charles Oliveira believes he’s earned it. Paddy Pimblett believes neither deserves to skip the line. But if you ask Jon Jones, the solution is quite simple.

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The former UFC heavyweight champion was at an IBA Bare Knuckle event alongside Arman Tsarukyan over the weekend when both guys were invited into the ring. When asked about the Armenian contender’s future, ‘Bones’ did not hesitate.

“Arman is already a champion,” Jones said. “He’s the people’s champion. Everyone loves him. And it’s not a matter of if he’s going to be a champion; it’s when he’ll be that great champion.”

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The former UFC heavyweight champion was then asked who he’d pick between ‘Ahalkalakets’ and former lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, and his response surely didn’t surprise many.

“You already know; come on, Arman all day. Come on.”

Clearly glad about Jon Jones‘ big claim, Arman Tsarukyan immediately had a response ready.

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“If you said Topuria brother we gotta wrestle,” he joked.

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‘Bones’ laughed and squared up to Arman Tsarukyan as if they were about to wrestle, and the two shared a laugh before posing for photos. It is worth noting that the former UFC heavyweight champion’s bold prediction comes when the Armenian’s title campaign is gaining traction again.

After all, many fans still believe Dana White and the UFC clearly overlooked him earlier this year when it booked Justin Gaethje to face Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title instead. But since then, Arman Tsarukyan’s resume has only gotten better.

He owns a win over lightweight contender and legend Charles Oliveira from UFC 300, submitted Dan Hooker in his last Octagon outing, and has remained active in grappling competition while awaiting his next UFC booking. But that’s not all, as ‘Ahalkalakets’ will now face Colby Covington, the former interim welterweight champion, in the main event of RAF 11 next month.

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Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira is not backing down from the race either. Fresh off his win over Max Holloway to take the symbolic BMF title, ‘Do Bronx’ recently revealed that his camp has already spoken with the UFC and expects clarity on his next fight within the next week or two.

“I’m just waiting for a phone call,” Oliveira told MMA Fighting. “They know there’s a lot at stake in this fight [with Gaethje]. They know there’s a lot at stake in this fight…

“I like to stay active. I like to keep fighting and making things happen. But if it’s for a title unification fight and the chance to make history once again, then why not stay on the sidelines for a while, stay focused, and know exactly when the fight is going to happen?”

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However, it isn’t just Jon Jones who believes Arman Tsarukyan should be next for the title instead, as another UFC veteran has started actively campaigning for ‘Ahalkalakets’ to get a chance at the gold held by Justin Gaethje.

Daniel Cormier joins Jon Jones in helping Arman Tsarukyan secure a title shot

Despite always being at odds, longtime rival Daniel Cormier recently ended up on the same page as Jon Jones as he threw his support behind Arman Tsarukyan, saying he simply doesn’t see another contender with a stronger case than ‘Ahalkalakets.’

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“It has to be Arman,” he said on his YouTube channel. “There’s no way that it cannot be Arman. I get what ‘Do Bronx’ is saying. He is the BMF champ… I just don’t know if those victories (over Mateusz Gamrot and Holloway) would warrant you jumping Arman Tsarukyan.

“I believe that people are now ready to watch Arman fight for the belt, and rightfully so.”

So, it looks like two heavyweight GOATS are sure that Arman Tsarukyan is definitely the most deserving name for the next title shot. However, not everyone shares that opinion, though.

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Paddy Pimblett has been one of Arman Tsarukyan’s sharpest critics, claiming that a single UFC win in the last 803 days is insufficient to deserve a title opportunity.

During a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson, ‘The Baddy’ blasted the Armenian for declining a rematch with Mateusz Gamrot, one of the only three men to ever beat him in MMA.

“Arman Tsarukyan is a posh boy, helmet,” Paddy Pimblett said. “I’m not a big fan of his at all. I think he’s a f—— idiot. I don’t even think he deserves the next title shot, lad. He’s beaten Dan Hooker in the past three years.

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“He’s a great athlete. He couldn’t beat Gamrot. Last year, he got offered that rematch and said no. Imagine getting offered a rematch against someone who’s beat you, and you said no. Now that is a b—-. That is a b—- right there.”

According to ‘The Paddy,’ had Arman Tsarukyan accepted to face Gamrot and defeated him, that surely would’ve warranted him a title opportunity.

“Arman would have been closer to a title shot, beating Gamrot than beating Dan Hooker,” he added. “Dan Hooker’s a bum, lad. Dan Hooker’s a proper bum. Dan Hooker can’t fight to save his life, lad.

“Michael Chandler knocked him out, and Michael Chandler’s not in the top 15 anymore.”

For the time being, the final decision is up to the UFC. Justin Gaethje has hinted that he may take a break before returning to defend his belt, giving the promotion time to sort through one of the sport’s most crowded title pictures.

Whether it’s Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, or someone else standing across from the new champion, Jon Jones has already made it clear who he’s putting his money on.