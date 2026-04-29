Arman Tsarukyan Reveals Father’s Reaction After He Tried Buying Ilia Topuria’s Mansion

In the world of combat sports rivalries, few moves are as bold as trying to buy your enemy’s house. That’s exactly what Arman Tsarukyan attempted when Ilia Topuria put his $3.5 million mansion on the market. Last year, Topuria, amid a civil case with his ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, put his lavish mansion on sale . The pair shared the property, complete with a personal gym and every luxury money can offer. Still, nobody imagined that ‘El Matador’s bitter rival, Arman Tsarukyan, would bid for the property, but he did. Now, the lightweight contender has revealed that his father was also on board with the idea of buying the Spaniard’s mansion.

“And my dad called me, ‘I heard you’re buying the house in Spain,’” Tsarukyan revealed in the PBD podcast. “I said, ‘yeah’. He said, ‘When (are) we going to vacation?’ Who I’m gonna call and he’s going to say yes.”

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The UFC star’s father is a well-established businessman and reportedly has a multi-million-dollar net worth. As such, purchasing a $3.5 million mansion wouldn’t have been a financially diificult decision. However, Arman Tsarukyan further revealed on the podcast that Topuria’s team never reached out to him after he made the offer.

That was because Tsarukyan’s offer to purchase Ilia Topuria’s mansion came with a condition. He originally called out his bitter rival on social media, claiming he would buy the house only if ‘El Matador’ agreed to defend his title against him. This was before the UFC booked his lightweight title bout with Justin Gaethje for the UFC White House event.

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“I’ll buy your house if you agree to fight me next @Topuriailia,” Tsarukyan wrote on X.

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After making that offer, the Armenian never heard back from the Georgian-Spaniard’s team, and he never got the chance to purchase the house, even with his wealthy father’s support. However, Tsarukyan revealed that he earns $3–5 million from yearly sponsorship deals, alongside his average $500,000 UFC payout, which could easily cover the cost if he seriously pursued it.

That said, even though Tsarukyan couldn’t seal the deal with Topuria, he kept the rivalry alive with ‘El Matador,’ which got even more heated recently.

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Arman Tsarukyan replies to Ilia Topuria’s “dumb f–k” comments

Ilia Topuria has repeatedly taken shots at Arman Tsarukyan whenever he gets the chance. Keeping the animosity alive, ‘El Matador’ called the Armenian a “dumb f—k” during a recent stream. After that, fans expected ‘Ahalkalakets’ to respond with even more firepower, which he did by accusing the Georgian-Spaniard of avoiding a fight with him.

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“He’s jealous,” Tsarukyan said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “Then he wants to say I’m nothing, and if UFC offer me him, he’s not gonna take it because he wants to tell everyone in this world I’m not in his level. He was saying, Oliveira is good fighter, Gaethje good fighter, Max Holloway good fighter, but he didn’t say anything about me. How can it be? It’s just a joke, you know?

“If you say something, you got to answer why, right? So, he’s the stupid guy, not me, because he doesn’t even know why I’m a retard or dumb as f–k.”

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To be fair, Ilia Topuria did reveal that he doesn’t like Arman Tsarukyan portraying a rich image, going to the extent of claiming that the Armenian flaunts his father’s money, not his own. However, after facing some ducking allegations, the lightweight champion also clarified that he would be open to facing the Armenian if the UFC offered him the fight. Their rivalry remains heated.

That said, even though Tsarukyan is pushing hard to chase Topuria, not being in Dana White’s good graces could hold the fight back even further.