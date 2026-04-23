Arman Tsarukyan Reveals Future Timeline: RAF Pay, UFC BJJ vs. Mikey Musumeci, and WWE Dream

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t slowing down—if anything, he’s adding more to his plate. Fresh off his victory over Urijah Faber at RAF 08, the lightweight contender is already mapping a busy schedule that stretches across multiple disciplines.

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And, although many fighters would slow down after being this active, ‘Ahalkalakets’ seems to be doing the opposite. If you’re wondering why, part of it comes down to opportunity—and pay.

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“Yes,” Tsarukyan told Ariel Helwani when asked if RAF earnings are now getting close to UFC pay. But money isn’t what’s driving this run. For the Armenian, it’s much simpler.

“I enjoy fighting,” he said. “Of course, I don’t like cutting weight, but I enjoy fighting.”

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And with his love for fighting being so deep, he won’t be quitting the UFC despite RAF being a much safer option.

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“Fighting excites me more than RAF, so UFC for me is more exciting,” he added.

It is clear that his motivation is still rooted in competition rather than contracts. And the competition is not sticking in one lane. Arman Tsarukyan further confirmed the rumors that a grappling contest with BJJ great Mikey Musumeci is very real, but first, he wants to put himself to the test under new rules in another grappling match.

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“Yes, a real thing,” he said. “It’s probably going to be in August or September. So I want to do that.

“But I still gotta do one long grappling (match) before him because it’s new rules. I gotta see how it works.”

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And you’d be wrong if you believed the Armenian would call it a day after this fight, as it’s all part of a much bigger roadmap. Casually stacking events across entirely different platforms, ‘Ahalkalakets’ admitted that stepping into the WWE is also a big part of his plan.

“Maybe May 30th,” he said, confirming his future appearances. “Then UFC BJJ, then UFC, and then WWE.

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“That’s my goal… jump from (top rope) to the fans or something.”

This explains everything about his current mindset. Arman Tsarukyan’s goals have evolved beyond simply rising in the UFC rankings. It’s about increasing his presence, being active, and challenging himself in every way possible.

And if he maintains this pace, don’t be surprised if his WWE moment arrives sooner than expected. However, the only hindrance can be his knack for unnecessary violence, as the Armenian recently admitted that he wanted to genuinely hurt Urijah Faber in their grappling bout.

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Arman Tsarukyan meant to ‘hurt’ Urijah Faber with a WWE-esque move

That mindset of pushing limits was evident at RAF 08. Because, while Arman Tsarukyan won, the moment he drove Urijah Faber off the mat and into the commentary area transformed a grappling match into something a spot fit for WrestleMania.

And what made matters worse was that it wasn’t accidental in spirit.

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“I forgot this was mat,” Tsarukyan told Ariel Helwani. “I thought we were still in the cage. It was good nothing happened. I wanted to hurt him, to be honest. Because he was talking too much.

“I don’t like it. (I was) sending a message; don’t mess around with me. My friend wanted to punch him already, (but) I stop him. He talks a lot. He shouldn’t go and talk about us.”

What makes it even scarier is that it’s not an isolated incident either. ‘Ahalkalakets’ has repeatedly found himself in situations that blur the line between aggression and recklessness, ranging from recent fan altercations to past in-fight incidents. The activity and ambition are clear—but if that edge isn’t controlled, it may become the only thing that holds him back.