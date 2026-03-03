Arman Tsarukyan Reveals Khamzat Chimaev Wanted to “Fly Out” Like Conor McGregor After RAF 06 Brawl

Watch What’s Trending Now!

RAF 06 was already chaotic. Slaps were exchanged during the match. a disputed takedown. Then punches after the final whistle. Arman Tsarukyan vs. Georgio Poullas didn’t just end; it exploded. And when the teams rushed in, and bodies piled up, it felt like one of those situations that could have escalated even further.

Apparently, it almost did. Because, as the dust settled in Arizona, the Armenian’s phone lit up. On the other end? Khamzat Chimaev, the UFC middleweight champion, was ready to board a plane.

Arman Tsarukyan reveals Khamzat Chimaev wanted in on the chaos

“He just called me right away and say, ‘Brother, should I fly out?'” Arman Tsarukyan told Ariel Helwani. “‘Should I come?’ I said, ‘Don’t come, bro.’ Calm down.

“He’s like, why didn’t you even invite me? When there is a fight, you never invite me. Like, I gotta be there.”

Arman Tsarukyan laughed as he recalled it. And the timing speaks everything. The brawl wasn’t even cold yet, but ‘Borz’ already felt left out. That energy? It instantly reminds one of Conor McGregor flying across the world after Khabib Nurmagomedov confronted Artem Lobov in 2018.

We all know how that story ended: bus windows shattered, arrests made, and chaos everywhere. ‘Ahalkalakets,’ at least this time, played the calmer friend.

“I said, ‘No, no, no, bro,'” the Armenian continued. “Khamzat shouldn’t be there. Me and Khamzat, we shouldn’t be together on the fights.”

When asked who is the crazier one between the two, the answer was obvious for the UFC lightweight.

“Oh, for sure him,” he replied. “Because everybody’s scared of him. I wouldn’t do with him.

I wouldn’t fight him too.”

There’s something almost predictable about it. They train together in California. They feed off of intensity. Khamzat Chimaev has never been known for sitting things out. He’s the type who hears the word “brawl” and immediately thinks, “Location?” Luckily, it didn’t escalate beyond that phone call.

No private jet, or a second wave of chaos. But the fact that it was even on the table reveals everything about their relationship. If Arman Tsarukyan is fire, Khamzat Chimaev is gasoline. So, it seems like sometimes it’s a good thing someone says, “Don’t come,” especially when ‘Ahalkalakets’ revealed there finally have been talks for a title fight in September or October.

Arman Tsarukyan is finally edging ever closer to a title shot

Arman Tsarukyan has been keeping active while waiting for his next UFC assignment, stepping into wrestling and grappling contests to stay sharp. He defeated Georgio Poullas by decision at RAF 06 on Saturday in a grueling match that was already physical from the start and ended with the aforementioned brawl.

Given the Armenian’s history of heated situations such as the Dan Hooker headbutt and an altercation with a fan, many instantly wondered if this incident could hurt his standing with the UFC even further. Well, it seems like that isn’t the case, as ‘Ahalkalakets’ met with UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell, and he has been offered multiple options on the table.

“I already talked to Hunter a couple of weeks ago; we’ve got a couple of options,” Tsarukyan told Ariel Helwani. “Like, title fights, like just (normal) fights, I don’t know, we’ll see how it plays out.

Any (title fight). 170 lbs, 145 lbs, 155 lbs. A fight for the 155 lb title (is the most appealing option they gave me), in like September or October, after Justin (fights for the title). Yes (we spoke about fighting the winner of Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira).”

According to the lightweight contender, it was a good meeting considering the fact that he is on really good terms with Hunter Campbell. In fact, Arman Tsarukyan claims that the UFC asked him to keep doing what he’s been doing so far.

So, it surely looks like the Armenian’s PR run is finally getting him in the UFC’s good books. Now, it would be interesting to see when he finally gets to fight for the title.