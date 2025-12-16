Arman Tsarukyan Reveals Post-UFC Plans Amid Standoff With Dana White

Arman Tsarukyan has yet to claim a UFC championship, but the former title challenger does have a plan for life after the Octagon. This year, however, has tested the Armenian-Russian star as he fought to secure a title shot despite holding the division’s top ranking. With the championship opportunity slipping through his fingers, Tsarukyan has shifted his focus to grappling.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the UFC bypassed him for the lightweight title and announced an interim bout between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje, Arman Tsarukyan will return to competition in a grappling match for the ACBJJ belt against Mehdi Baydukaev in Moscow. At 29, he recently shared his vision for his career beyond the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man of many talents

Raised in a lifestyle reminiscent of Bruce Wayne, Arman Tsarukyan enjoyed luxury and comfort from an early age. During his youth, he spent 10 years playing ice hockey in the Russian circuit with Hockey Club Amur.

However, ice hockey remained just a pastime for ‘Ahalkalakets’, unlike MMA and wrestling. Now, the ‘Armenian Batman’ aims to turn his serious hobby into a serious pursuit after his UFC career. Unlike Ice hockey, his new focus is triathlon.

“I’m going to seriously get into triathlon. I’m very good at cycling and I swim well; I just need to add running and we’ll end up traveling all over the world,” Arman Tsarukyan told ACBJJ. “There are competitions, the communities are diverse, you meet different people, and it’s a truly thrilling hobby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Triathlon has steadily gained popularity among MMA fighters as part of their post-retirement plans. Former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder, for instance, completed the 70.3 Atlantic City years ago and also took part in the prestigious Ironman competition in 2023. Nick Diaz is another UFC star who has embraced triathlon after his fighting career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

For Arman Tsarukyan, triathlon presents a fresh and unexpected challenge. While he is known for cruising the streets in his Rolls Royce and other luxury cars, it will be interesting to see how his future unfolds.

Although triathlon events in Russia are still limited, he could take part in competitions like Ironstar. Or, perhaps, ‘Ahalkalakets’ already has another backup plan for his post-fight career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arman Tsarukyan has another backup

What’s the point of being rich if you can’t enjoy it on your own terms? That’s the approach of Arman Tsarukyan, who not only enjoys his wealth but also plans carefully for life after fighting. Besides pursuing triathlon, he’s considering joining his family business.

In MMA, many fighters compete to secure a future for their families. The ‘Armenian Batman,’ however, could retire today without worrying about tomorrow. Arman’s father, Nairi, a successful real estate entrepreneur, has built a comfortable life for his three children.

Reports estimate Tsarukyan Sr.’s company is worth around $100 million, giving Arman the freedom to plan his post-UFC career without pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What would I do if not MMA? I would be a construction worker like my father. Why invent a bicycle if it already exists and works perfectly? I would build houses, cottage settlements. Even now, being a sportsman, I realize that after the end of my career, I will start a construction business,” Komsomolskaya Pravda quoted Tsarukyan as saying.

Although it’s still unclear when he will get a title shot, Arman Tsarukyan already has a solid plan for life after the Octagon. Where do you want to see the Armenian-Russian star once his fighting career ends? Share your thoughts below.