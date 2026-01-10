Arman Tsarukyan Reveals Real Reason Behind Dana White’s UFC 324 Snub

When Dana White and Co. bypassed No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan in favor of Paddy Pimblett for the interim title shot at UFC 324, it left critics and fans puzzled, but Tsarukyan knows the reason. Now, the promotion will headline its first event of the year on January 24 with Pimblett vs. Gaethje for the lightweight interim title, kicking off UFC’s Paramount+ broadcasting deal.

UFC star Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov recently suggested that the reason could be the promotion’s Paramount deal, and that it required fighters who could engage with trash-talking to help promote fights. He also added that the UFC tends to prioritize English-speaking fighters to connect with Western audiences, which can be a challenge for some Russian fighters.

However, Arman Tsarukyan recently admitted his own role in the decision, acknowledging that his controversial actions made the UFC reluctant to risk their first Paramount fight card.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was supposed to fight for the title. Yeah. And then they said, you’re too dangerous to push you on the first card on the Paramount. Because headbutt, pull out, beat fan. That’s why they said, you got to wait. And I said, OK, what I can do? Yeah. I’ll just wait,” Arman Tsarukyan told Adin Ross and MMA Guru.

Despite his immense talent, Tsarukyan let his anger become the biggest obstacle in his career, and this became clear at UFC 300. After defeating Charles Oliveira, he walked out of the arena when he got into an altercation with a fan. Tsarukyan even threw a punch, which prompted the NSAC to suspend him and take 20% of his purse. However, the fan later apologized, and Tsarukyan chose not to press charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

(More to Come… )