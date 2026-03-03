Arman Tsarukyan Reveals Tentative Timeline for Title Fight Against Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje Winner

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t waiting quietly anymore. After dominating Dan Hooker in November last year and watching the lightweight title line skip over him, the No. 2-ranked contender finally sees a date on the horizon. The division is currently tied up with Ilia Topuria and interim champion Justin Gaethje expected to clash later this year, but Tsarukyan believes his window opens right after that. And this time, it’s not just wishful thinking. It’s based on conversations with the UFC brass.

“I think so. I already talked to Hunter (Campbell) a couple of weeks ago,” Tsarukyan revealed during an interview with Ariel Helwani. “He got a couple of options. Like title fights, like just fights, I don’t know. We’ll see how it’s play out… Fight for the 155 title in like September, October. After Justin (Gaethje).”

That timeline lines up with recent reports suggesting Topuria vs. Gaethje won’t headline the White House card in June, but instead take place later in the year. If that’s true, Arman Tsarukyan‘s positioning for September or October makes sense. He would essentially be next in line for the winner.

On merit alone, it’s hard to argue against him. Many fans already believed he, not Gaethje, should have been the one to challenge Topuria for the belt at UFC 324. Before that, Tsarukyan was riding a lengthy win streak and had built a reputation as one of the most complete lightweights in the division. His wrestling-heavy approach, paired with improving striking, makes him a nightmare stylistic matchup for most contenders.

But his relationship with the UFC brass hasn’t always been smooth. He famously pulled out of a title fight against Islam Makhachev, punched a fan at UFC 300, and even headbutted Hooker during fight week in Qatar. Those incidents reportedly played a role in his being passed over for opportunities. In fact, he previously revealed that the UFC told him he was “too dangerous” for certain matchups on the debut Paramount+ card.

That’s why this recent meeting matters. In fact, he is even staying active outside the Octagon while he waits for his next move. Recently, Tsarukyan competed in a freestyle wrestling bout at RAF06 and won a decision over Georgio Poullas. The match ended in chaos with a post-fight brawl, but Tsarukyan brushed off concerns that it could hurt his standing.

The key detail is timing. The lightweight star specifically said September or October. That suggests he’s been given at least a soft verbal roadmap. For a fighter who has spent the past year fighting both opponents and perception, that’s significant. Of course, nothing in the UFC is official until contracts are signed. But Arman Tsarukyan isn’t short on side-quests while he waits.

Arman Tsarukyan continues to take on grappling matches while he waits for a UFC title shot

The lightweight contender has added another grappling appearance to his schedule, this time at Hype Fighting’s March 11 event in Rio de Janeiro. The Russian promotion has been stacking MMA names in grappling crossovers lately. Tsarukyan already faced Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov in Armenia over the holidays, and now he’s stepping back into that arena again. His opponent is yet to be announced.

This comes after his Real American Freestyle outing, where he won a decision and then got into a post-match scuffle following what he described as unnecessary slaps and face rakes. He’s not the only UFC name on the Rio card either. Jean Silva has also signed on, fresh off an eye-catching win over Arnold Allen. And ‘Shara Bullet’ takes on Jorge Masvidal to add more big names to the event.

This is also a strategic move for Tsarukyan, whose style leans heavily on wrestling pressure and control. Every grappling match sharpens the tools he’ll likely need against either Ilia Topuria or Justin Gaethje. Topuria is undefeated and dangerous everywhere. Gaethje, while known for striking, has underrated defensive grappling.

That’s why extra mat time doesn’t hurt. If September or October comes and the belt is on the line, Arman Tsarukyan will be ready. The only real uncertainty is whether the division finally gives him the straight path he’s been chasing.