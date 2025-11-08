The UFC is no stranger to headlines, but this time, the spotlight shines for all the wrong reasons. Following UFC Vegas 110 last week, reports of possible fight fixing surfaced after Isaac Dulgarian’s quick first-round loss, with betting lines shifting dramatically and suspicious wagers appearing just before the fight. As a result, the scandal has put Dulgarian under scrutiny, raising concerns about the sport’s integrity and prompting federal investigations into the promotion and its fighters.

Meanwhile, adding further perspective to the discussion, UFC top lightweight Arman Tsarukyan, known for his flashy lifestyle and training amid luxury cars, recently exposed the harsh reality of fighter pay in the UFC, which might prompt critics to rethink their opinions and wonder whether financial pressures could be driving such controversies.

Arman Tsarukyan highlights the reality behind Dana White’s UFC pay structure

Arman Tsarukyan recently shared a video on his YouTube channel, opening up about his life outside the Octagon. Interestingly, part of the interview, posted by ‘Home of Fight’ on X, showcased how much he actually takes home as a top prospect in the UFC. During the conversation, the host asked, “So, you get 300K?” to which ‘Ahalkalakets’ replied, “No, that’s for a win.” Then, the interviewer clarified, “So if you lose, what, around 150k?”

After that, Tsarukyan went on to break down his expenses: “And from that, 30% taxes, right away. Then from what’s left, fifty percent goes out: five to the gym, five to the coach, fifteen to the manager. You prepare for two to three months and end up at zero.” Additionally, when pressed about bonuses, he revealed the harsh reality, calling them only a “motivating,” factor for fighting: “But in general, you’re kind of fighting at a loss most of the time.”

Finally, he also explained that the majority of his income comes from “sponsorships” and endorsements.

Fans and fighters have long questioned compensation. Stars like Jake Paul have repeatedly urged UFC CEO Dana White to increase fighters’ pay, at one point even calling him “one of the most selfish, capitalistic motherf*ckers.”

More recently, British UFC fighter Nathaniel Wood also weighed in on the betting scandal, noting that while no one has ever approached him to fix a fight, he understands the financial pressures that some fighters face.

Nathaniel Wood speaks on betting and controversial fight-fixing rumors

Lightweight and heavyweight divisions often grab the spotlight in the UFC. But last week, the featherweight division stole the headlines, all because of Isaac Dulgarian. His actions have raised suspicion among fans, drawing attention to other fighters and the ongoing betting scandal. Amid the controversy, Nathaniel Wood stepped in to reassure fans, saying, “I don’t know how much these guys are getting, but it would take a hell of a lot to take a dive because as a man I am not taking a dive…”

In an interview with Home of Fight, Wood emphasized that he wants to set a good example for his kids, which is why he avoids such behavior. For him, betting is “super-illegal,” and no amount of money is worth compromising self-respect and legacy. At the same time, the featherweight also acknowledged the challenges fighters face due to lower pay in the promotion, stating, “I would be very surprised if someone actually did that, but I don’t know everyone’s situation. Maybe someone’s done it because they really need the money.”

With fighters like Arman Tsarukyan and Nathaniel Wood bringing attention to the insufficient pay in the UFC, it’s clear that many still compete despite these financial challenges. The issue was further highlighted when Dana White recently ventured into boxing, with stars like Ryan Garcia openly expressing frustration fighting under White because of his fighter pay policies.