Arman Tsarukyan’s Ex-Rival Arrested by Florida Police Over Alleged Altercation

A couple of losses to Arman Tsarukyan are far from the toughest setbacks Georgio Poullas has faced. The 28-year-old wrestler has now been arrested by law enforcement in Delray Beach, Florida. According to reports, Poullas was arrested in the early morning hours of June 5, 2026, as he was attending an oceanfront bachelor party.

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Delray Beach police officers were called to an Airbnb on Rhodes Villa Avenue at 8:46 pm after receiving reports of a brawl involving several individuals. The confrontation had begun after Poullas and his brother, Nicholas Poullas, allegedly began harassing the future bride during the celebrations.

Naturally, the groom and his brother stepped in to rescue the women, and the brothers turned their aggression to them. This launched a physical altercation, where the groom claimed that he was punched multiple times on the face by Nicholas. It caused him to fall on the ground, and he took a defensive position. But Nicholas proceeded to punch him on the back of the head and kicks to his ribcage.

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Meanwhile, the groom’s brother tried to stop the altercation. But according to police, Georgio grabbed the groom’s brother and slammed him onto a glass coffee table in the living room. They described it as Georgio using the furniture as a weapon. The 28-year-old then allegedly continued the assault, hitting him with fists and knees while choking him. In the altercation, the groom and his brother suffered several injuries.

After medical personnel arrived, the groom’s brother was treated for lacerations on his hands and above his eye. Meanwhile, the groom himself was treated for a laceration to his upper lip and a hematoma to his left eye and brow. When the cops entered the rented residence, they discovered a trail of blood leading through the foyer into the living room. There, they found a round wooden table with shattered glass around it.

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According to the police, several people involved in the incident had run away toward South Ocean Boulevard. To find those individuals, the cops called in a K9 unit to search the area. With help from the K9, they located Georgio Poullas and Nicholas Poullas. The brothers were completely concealed within a bush at a neighboring home on White Drive, which is located just west of A1A and the beach.

Sources reveal Georgio Poullas was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, a felony offense. This is a second-degree felony in the state and carries penalties depending on the circumstances and the outcome of the prosecution. The potential penalties include up to 15 years in prison, 15 years of probation, and a $10,000 fine. Poullas was later released on $1,500 bail.

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In the past, he has garnered some flak from fans for his ‘Take Me Down, Win $1000’ challenges. But this appears to be his first major involvement with the law. Yet, this isn’t his first physical altercation that has made headlines.

Unlike the bride and his brother, Georgio Poullas couldn’t overpower Arman Tsarukyan

Poullas has been a highly accomplished wrestler, having been an Ohio State Champion, Walsh Jesuit Ironman Champion, and even wrestling at the NCAA Division I level. Naturally, he and his brother, who is also a professional wrestler, were bound to get the upper hand in the altercation with the groom and his brother.

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But when he fought Arman Tsarukyan at RAF 06 at Tempe, Arizona, his supremacy disappeared. Poullas had been pushing and shoving Tsarukyan throughout the match, which angered Arman. So, after the match, the UFC star tackled Poullas to the ground and threw punches, sparking a massive brawl involving their team.

The pair met for the second time for a rematch at RAF 07, but Poullas couldn’t change the loss he had suffered in the first fight.

It appears Georgio Poullas has plenty of legal trouble ahead of him. But what did you make of his altercation?