Arman Tsarukyan’s First Post After Beating Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar

Just a few hours ago, Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker squared off at ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, with a potential title shot against Ilia Topuria hanging in the balance. Tsarukyan controlled the grappling exchanges, landing heavy elbows and transitioning seamlessly to the finish after punishing Hooker on the ground.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the end, Arman Tsarukyan dominated Dan Hooker in their UFC Qatar main event on November 22, 2025, winning via arm-triangle choke submission in Round 2 at 3:34. Now, he has just one goal in mind, which is to land a title fight next. And he just took a dig at lightweight champion Ilia Topuria to ensure that actually happens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Hooker earns Tsarukyan’s respect

“Respect to Dan Hooker for taking the fight. He has bigger balls than champ of the division,” Tsarukyan wrote on X moments ago. Ilia Topuria is expected to return on the first UFC card of 2026 as the promotion’s Paramount deal begins. While Tsarukyan is firmly in the mix for that spot, names like Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett remain in contention as well.

Gaethje has threatened to leave the UFC for good if he doesn’t get chosen for Topuria’s title shot. Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett continues to flaunt his pre-existing storyline with Topuria, filled with animosity, to make his claim for a title fight next year. While the UFC hasn’t officially decided anything yet, the announcement can’t be far away, especially after Tsarukyan’s win.

Earlier this year, the Armenian contender narrowly missed his chance at gold when his scheduled rematch with former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev fell through. Tsarukyan reportedly suffered a back injury that forced him out, leading Makhachev to face Renato Moicano instead at UFC 311.

ADVERTISEMENT

After defeating Moicano, the champion moved up to welterweight, where he recently dominated Jack Della Maddalena to claim the strap and become a two-division champion. And it appears the Armenian plans to follow Makhachev to welterweight. However, not before doing certain things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Arman Tsarukyan reveals the conditions before he follows Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan has made it clear that moving up to welterweight, just as Islam Makhachev recently did, won’t happen until he achieves everything he wants at lightweight. With a potential title clash against Ilia Topuria on the horizon, Tsarukyan insists his focus is locked on building a legendary run at 155 pounds before considering a move.

Speaking to the UFC, Tsarukyan said, “Islam moved. If I beat all records here at 155, to be a champion and defend as much as possible, then probably I’m gonna think about moving divisions.” He emphasized that he wants a dominant stretch in his current division first, adding, “Right now, for two-three years I want to stay here and beat all the records at 155.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Only after that, he says, will he follow Makhachev’s path.

Well, whether that happens is yet to be seen, but for now, it appears Arman Tsarukyan has made it clear who he wants to square off next. Do you think the UFC will make that fight?