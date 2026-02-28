Arman Tsarukyan’s Venum-Sponsored Dig at Ilia Topuria Makes Fans Put UFC Under Added Pressure

The UFC may have overlooked Arman Tsarukyan for a title shot against Ilia Topuria, but Venum certainly hasn’t. Despite Tsarukyan’s position as the promotion’s No. 1 lightweight contender, the UFC opted to introduce an interim lightweight title instead, a belt Justin Gaethje claimed with a victory over Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324. While the promotion has yet to make things official, ‘The Highlight’ is widely expected to face ‘El Matador’ in a high-stakes unification clash.

Even so, Venum, the UFC’s official fight gear partner, spotlighted Tsarukyan in a striking promotional video on social media. In the clip, Tsarukyan appears to send a pointed message toward Topuria through symbolism, especially the rose associated with the Spaniard. Topuria famously places a rose in the Octagon after defeating his opponents. In contrast, Tsarukyan is shown stepping over a rose and smashing a vase containing one, a subtle visual statement. The post’s caption only fueled that interpretation.

“In the shadows, the ‘Armenian Batman’ builds his ascent. It’s time to go after what truly matters. The belt,” Venum wrote.

This comes after Ilia Topuria recently appeared in Adin Ross’ KICK livestream, where he dismissed Arman Tsarukyan as a potential threat to his reign in the lightweight division.

“[Tsarukyan is] my toughest challenge? No way,” Topuria said. “I’ve already had my toughest challenges.

Topuria pointed out Tsarukyan’s losses to Islam Makhachev and Mateusz Gamrot early in the latter’s UFC career to justify his superiority.

“And he doesn’t really have the ability to finish the fight,” Topuria added. “He only finishes the fights when his opponent gets tired, and he just goes on the ground and does the ground and pound and all that. But if he faced someone who really has that preparation, has that cardio, he doesn’t get scared if he goes to the ground, he’s going to suffer.

“Arman, easy. Because he will panic,” Topuria continued. “With me, he will panic. What’s he going to do?”

Besides, the pair have taken several digs at each other on various occasions. Topuria was initially against fighting Tsarukyan, highlighting his withdrawal from the Islam Makhachev rematch early last year. According to reports, the Armenian lightweight had suffered a back injury, which forced him to pull out of the fight. Even UFC CEO Dana White used it as an excuse to overlook Topuria for a title shot.

Regardless, after fans discovered Venum’s post on Instagram, they immediately started calling for a fight between Tsarukyan and ‘El Matador.’

Fans demand Arman Tsarukyan vs. Ilia Topuria on UFC White House

One user was quick to point out what appeared to be Tsarukyan’s jab at Topuria. “I like how Arman steps on Ilia’s 🌹,” the user commented. This isn’t the first time Tsarukyan has taken a swipe at the lightweight champion. He previously offered to purchase Topuria’s Madrid home after reports surfaced claiming the Spaniard was putting the property up for sale amid his divorce from his ex-wife. But those reports were later proven to be false.

Another user had the same idea. “The Rose breaking at the end is for Ilia, right?” the user asked. Despite Tsarukyan’s dig, it’s up to the UFC who they want Topuria to face next. And it’s most likely going to be Justin Gaethje.

This user even had a destination for the fight. “Let’s go, White House, Tsarukyan vs Ilia Topuria,” the user commented. Although White has claimed two separate lineups have been prepared for the White House card, it’s currently unclear who will be on them, and which one will be finalized.

Meanwhile, the UFC itself started catching stray insults from fans. “UFC could never do promo like this man 👏,” the user commented. Although the UFC previously created elaborate fight promos, these days, it’s just Dana White in front of the camera, announcing the fights.

Someone else had similar feelings about the promo. “That’s what UFC needed for a long time to make a promo for the fights 🔥👏,” the user wrote. Since there’s already demand for UFC fights, the promotion might not need to create promos to get fans excited.

Having said that, it appears a simple promo from Venum, featuring Arman Tsarukyan, has lit a fire among fans for a fight against Ilia Topuria. However, whether the UFC ever listens to these pleas is yet to be seen. What did you make of the promo?