Arman Tsarukyan Says He’s ‘Smarter’ Than Conor McGregor Over One Financial Move

Even when Arman Tsarukyan isn’t fighting, money is always a topic of discussion. Over the last year, fans have paid almost as much attention to his personal life as to his performances. One week he’s eating caviar, and the next he’s flying in helicopters or arriving in expensive cars.

People keep asking how a guy who is still waiting for his UFC title shot can live as if he already has the crown. That’s why a random moment during a light-hearted conversation drew attention.

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‘Ahalkalakets’ was reading tweets about himself during an interview with Aviator, most of which were about his money, and one comment directly likened him to Conor McGregor. The fan bluntly pointed out that the Armenian rents yachts rather than buying them, whereas Conor McGregor owns one.

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The response he gave revealed more about his attitude than any fight promo ever could. Tsarukyan didn’t try to dodge the comparison. Instead, he laughed and explained why he prefers renting expensive things rather than owning them.

For Arman Tsarukyan, the difference is simple. ‘The Notorious’ spends like a star because he is one. ‘Ahalkalakets,’ at least for the time being, says he’d rather think like a businessman. According to him, the issue isn’t a lack of money; it’s about not wasting it.

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How renting yachts helps Arman Tsarukyan outsmart Conor McGregor

“Because I’m smarter,” Arman Tsarukyan said. “And once one of my friends told me, when you buy a yacht, you’re happy two times—when you buy it and when you sell it.

So that’s why I just rent it. Unless if you have too much money, like Conor.”

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The comment is consistent with the way Arman Tsarukyan has been talking lately. He has never denied that he lives comfortably, but he has also stated that he does not see himself on the same financial level as McGregor.

In another interview with Ariel Helwani, he revealed that he can buy almost anything he wants, but not private jets or yachts — at least not yet. That hasn’t prevented fans from assuming he’s already super rich, especially after videos of his lifestyle started going viral.

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What makes the timing interesting is that Arman Tsarukyan’s confidence has grown both within and outside the cage. Since submitting Dan Hooker and winning a string of grappling bouts against big names, he’s spoken like a man who feels he belongs at the top of the lightweight division.

The Armenian is still waiting for the title fight he wants, but he’s also made it clear there’s one name that could distract him from that plan. He has previously stated that the only bout that could persuade him to change his mind and fight in a non-title bout is one against Conor McGregor.

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“No way I would fight again before getting a title fight,” he said. “If it’s not Conor McGregor, I wouldn’t fight.

He’d never fight me, and the UFC wouldn’t want it. Conor knows it’s a nightmare fight. People are laughing.”

Now, it would be interesting to see whether Conor McGregor actually grants him his wish, especially after how he, too, has been left out of the White House card, while Arman Tsarukyan has also confirmed he has some interesting matches lined up for 2026 after talking to Hunter Campbell.

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And if this little yacht comparison actually grabs the Irishman’s attention, we may get to see some war of words being fired out on X very soon. So, chances are, 2026 just got spicier, and being rich enough to buy a yacht is just a Conor McGregor fight away for ‘Ahalkalakets,’ considering how big that massive clash will really be.