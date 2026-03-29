Arman Tsarukyan Set to Face Conor McGregor’s Teammate After RAF 07 Win

Last time when Arman Tsarkyan faced Georgio Poullas at RAF 6, things spiraled into chaos as both fighters engaged in a full-fledged brawl. Though the Armenian won the clash, multiple accusations after the fight from each side made the victory less impactful. But this time, ‘Ahalkalakets’ left no stone unturned as he defeated Poullas 9-3 at RAF 7 and is already set on his next venture against Conor McGregor’s teammate.

According to reports, the UFC lightweight contender is all set to face ‘The Notorious’s teammate and grappling coach Dillon Danis at Hype FC on April 8, under a submission-only 10-minute rule.

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“BREAKING: Arman Tsarukyan will GRAPPLE Dillon Danis at Hype Brazil on April 8. Submission-only rules, 10 minutes,” popular MMA social media account Home of Fight posted on X.

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For the unaware, Tsarukyan and Danis have shared an event before, but didn’t face each other. While the Armenian clashed with Poullas in the main event, ‘El Jefe’ engaged with Colby Covington in the RAF 7 co-main event. In a freestyle wrestling bout, ‘Chaos’ ended up beating Danis fair and square, but that didn’t stop Hype FC from conducting this fight. Especially with Tsarukyan’s interest in the showdown.

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‘Ahalkalakets’ became the Hype FC champion after defeating Muhammad Mokaev via a choke. And if you can remember correctly, he called out Dillon Danis for a submission-only showdown. Neither fighter has a history of animosity against the other, but knowing Conor McGregor’s teammate’s past, things can definitely turn ugly before the fight approaches at Hype FC on April 8.

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Now, as Arman Tsarukyan is participating in almost every grappling event, what about his UFC career? Well, there seems to be some significant development happening. The Armenian himself stated he will serve as the backup for the lightweight championship fight between Ilia Topuria (c) and Justin Gaethje at UFC White House.

But if he doesn’t get to fight on June 14, there’s another grappling clash that could easily bring the audience some entertainment.

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Arman Tsarukyan calls out Colby Covington after RAF win

At the RAF 7 event, Arman Tsarukyan proved that he’s indeed one of the best grapplers right now. He beat Georgio Poullas once again. But as ‘Ahalkalakets’ was dominating his opponent in the headliner, he was ready for a stellar callout.

At the RAF 7 co-main event, Colby Covington got a decisive victory against Dillon Danis, and that was enough for Tsarukyan to call him out.

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“There’s one bullshit guy, he wrestled me in the gym, but I never see him in the gym,” Tsarukyan said at the post-fight interview. “Colby Covington, stop trash talking, let me beat your a—,” he added.

Now, for those who don’t know the context behind Tsarukyan’s fiery callout, Covington actually claimed on the Ariel Helwani show that he used to beat the UFC lightweight in their gym. So, the UFC lightweight just wants to prove who the better grappler is between the two. Both fighters share a similar size, with Covington competing at 170 lbs, making the matchup even more intriguing.

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That said, as Arman Tsarukyan is set to face Dillon Danis, do you think he’ll have a UFC fight after that? Let us know in the comments section below.