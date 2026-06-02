Arman Tsarukyan Sounds Alarm As Ex-Champ Risks UFC Career Against Fighter Who Nearly Died

Belal Muhammad has yet to step onto the wrestling mat with Ben Askren, but Arman Tsarukyan believes the former UFC champion is already in a no-win situation.

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The bizarre matchup was discussed during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, where Askren officially confirmed that he will return to competition for a wrestling bout against ‘Remember the Name’ on July 18 at RAF 11 in Milwaukee.

At first look, the matchup seems intriguing. On one side is Belal Muhammad, who held the UFC welterweight title last year and is still one of the division’s top fighters. On the other is Ben Askren, an Olympic wrestler and former MMA world champion, whose combat sports career appeared to be over after a terrifying health scare that nearly claimed his life last year.

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And that’s exactly why Arman Tsarukyan thinks Muhammad has almost nothing to gain from this one-on-one.

“UFC, RAF gonna cut Belal right away,” Tsarukyan joked when Ariel Helwani speculated that ‘Remember the Name’ can be on the losing side.

Arman Tsarukyan says UFC and RAF will cut Belal if he loses to Ben Askren 😂😭“Arman this is lose lose for Belal if he beats Belal, Belal just lost to a guy who almost died.”🗣️Arman: “UFC, RAF is going to cut Belal right away.” via @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/7zMXN3K39X— Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) June 1, 2026

The host described the problem. If Belal Muhammad loses, he will be defeated by a 42-year-old fighter who was in a medically induced coma and underwent a double lung transplant less than a year ago. Even if he wins, critics will point out that he beat someone who almost died and hasn’t competed since losing to Jake Paul in a boxing battle in 2021.

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However, things are not as simple as they look, at least as per ‘Ahalkalakets.’ According to him, Ben Askren’s wrestling credentials demand some serious respect. The former Bellator and ONE Championship champion represented the United States at the 2008 Olympics and built a reputation as one of the best wrestlers ever to transition into MMA.

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“Yeah, but like, Askren, he has a good experience,” he said. “He had, uh, he had big fights, and he was good. He was in the Olympic trial team or something like that. Yeah, he was on the Olympics. He was Olympians.

“But like, after what he got, it’s hard, you know, to come back and compete with the high-level guys like Belal.”

That is what makes Ben Askren’s return so impressive. Just over a year ago, ‘Funky’ was fighting for his life after contracting a severe case of pneumonia. He spent more than a month in the hospital, much of it in a medically induced coma, and later admitted that he had “died four times” throughout the ordeal.

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At one point, doctors had to perform a double lung transplant to save him. And now that very man has regained his ability to walk, recovered his voice, resumed training, and is going to fight a former UFC champion in less than a year since his terrifying illness. Most people thought his competitive days were finished, yet he somehow made his way back onto the card.

Whether he wins or loses against Belal Muhammad is essentially irrelevant at this moment. The bigger story is that Ben Askren is actually healthy enough to compete again. Still, as Arman Tsarukyan pointed out, ‘Remember the Name’ is now in the awkward position of facing a beloved comeback story where almost every possible outcome comes with questions attached.

And even before all this, he will also have to make an impact at the Meta Apex on June 6th to get back into title conversations.

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Belal Muhammad finally gets his UFC comeback booked for UFC Vegas 118

Before he can worry about Ben Askren and the unique spotlight that comes with that encounter, Belal Muhammad must face a much more immediate challenge. This Saturday, at UFC Vegas 118, the former welterweight champion will meet rising challenger Gabriel Bonfim in what could be one of the most crucial post-title fights in his career.

Following consecutive losses, ‘Remember The Name’ is suddenly fighting to keep himself in the championship conversation. A year ago, such reality seemed unlikely. Before losing to Jack Della Maddalena and Ian Machado Garry, Muhammad enjoyed a 10-fight unbeaten streak based on pressure, cardio, and wrestling.

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However, the division has changed quickly. Della Maddalena took his belt and later dropped to Islam Makhachev, then Ian Garry defeated Muhammad convincingly, and now a younger generation of contenders is rapidly moving toward the top. Bonfim, who has won four consecutive fights, is one of those names.

That’s why UFC Vegas 118 feels like a must-win situation. ‘Marretinha’ offers dangerous striking, a powerful submission game, and the confidence of a rising star. Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad will most likely have to rely on the same grinding style that made him champion in the first place.

Another loss would make returning to title contention extremely tough for the 37-year-old, especially because names like Shavkat Rakhmonov and Carlos Prates are already circling the title picture. Simply put, if Belal Muhammad wants to stay relevant in the division he once ruled, defeating Gabriel Bonfim is the very first step. So, this is the fight he will have to be most worried about.