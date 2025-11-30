Arman Tsarukyan Sparks Self-Sabotage Concerns After New Dig at Dana White Over UFC 324 Snub

Just how much more indignation can Arman Tsarukyan take from the UFC and Dana White? Judging by his latest social media antic, he’s already at the last straw. The Armenian star is still reeling after the promotion passed him over in favor of Paddy Pimblett. The top-ranked lightweight contender had positioned himself perfectly for the next title shot, but the matchmakers went a different route, scheduling an interim title fight between Pimblett and Justin Gaethje while the champion Ilia Topuria opted to stay out of the Octagon for personal reasons.

This decision has blocked Tsarukyan’s shot at the 155 lbs title in the immediate future. Opinions remain split, with some arguing that ‘Ahalkalakets‘ deserved the opportunity and others disagreeing. But being overlooked in such fashion has clearly bruised Arman Tsarukyan’s ego. In response, he expressed his frustration on social media, taking a pointed dig at Dana White.

Arman Tsarukyan reshared an Instagram post from ‘CrashMMA’, a tale of the tape-style graphic that pitted him against the CEO. It compared his stats with Dana White, framing them as rivals under the caption, “The only fight that makes sense next.” The post highlighted their height, age, and reach. In the record column, Tsarukyan’s record appeared as “23-3,” while Dana White’s showed “323-0.” Further down, in the streak column, the Armenian star had “7,” whereas the UFC CEO’s read “$500 million.”

Tsarukyan’s frustration is warranted, given he is losing out on two [perhaps even three] big fights. He is not getting the title shot against Topuria. He wasn’t even considered for the interim title fight against Gaethje. And now, his suggestion for a BMF clash against Max Holloway is also falling on deaf ears.

According to recent reports, the UFC might be pursuing Holloway vs. Charles Oliveria 2 for the BMF title. It was reportedly in the works for UFC 324’s headliner spot, but was later replaced by the new main event. The buzz on the internet states this one will hit the canvas at a later date in early 2026. So, his opponent right now really is the good graces of the CEO, isn’t it?

The post also received a like from Arman Tsarukyan’s friend, UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. This seemingly self-sabotaging post quickly sparked a buzz in the MMA community, with Reddit threads lighting up as fans drew comparisons between the Tsarukyan–Dana White tension and the historic Dana White–Tito Ortiz feud.

Arman Tsarukyan’s social media post sparks fan concern over ties with Dana White and UFC

Among Dana White’s many beefs with fighters, none stands out quite like his history with Tito Ortiz. The two once shared a strong relationship, with White managing Ortiz in the 1990s. However, after White and his partners acquired the UFC, disputes over money and contracts set Ortiz on a collision course with the then-UFC president. In 2007, the pair were supposed to box each other, but the match never happened.

With Dana White’s latest post involving Arman Tsarukyan, fans are already drawing parallels to the past. One fan remarked, “Dana vs Tito all over again,” echoed by another who said, “Is this for real? Holy sh-t it’s Tito vs Dana all over again.” During the same era, Ortiz and White reportedly engaged in a physical altercation on a private flight, with Ortiz allegedly placing White in a neck-crank hold and White retaliating. Despite their long-standing rivalry, the two reconciled, publicly claiming they had “buried the hatchet.”

Dana White’s current tension with Arman Tsarukyan began earlier this year, when ‘Ahalkalakets’ pulled out of a title fight at UFC 311, citing back pain the day before the weigh-ins. White later confirmed that Tsarukyan had actually missed weight, jeopardizing the matchup. Since then, White has made it clear that Tsarukyan will not receive another immediate opportunity, emphasizing his stance during a post-fight conference.

One Arman Tsarukyan supporter said, “That’s pretty funny, can’t wait to see Dana crying about it next week.” Another sarcastically noted, “Oh no, he reposted a joke meme that isn’t even offensive in any way.” Yet given White’s history — he went after Muhammad Mokaev last year — some fans remain cautious, with one predicting, “Fighter Removed: Arman Tsarukyan.”

Some fans have called out White’s perceived favoritism. One remarked, “He would’ve gotten away with it if he was Suga or Colby,” pointing to the UFC president’s close relationships with certain fighters. Another predicted White’s response, saying, “Bet Dana could get offended by this.”

As the Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dana White meme gains traction across Reddit and the MMA community, many see the Russian-Armenian’s actions as a “very dumb” move. What’s your take on the Armenian star’s behavior? Share your thoughts below.