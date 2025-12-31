Arman Tsarukyan Speculates Paramount’s Role in Paddy Pimblett Getting UFC Title Shot Over Him

Essentials Inside The Story Arman Tsarukyan pulls back the curtain on UFC 324 title snub and it goes deeper than a weight miss

Are Dana White & Co. favoring certain fighters over Russian competitors? That’s the question MMA fans are debating, and Arman Tsarukyan has now joined the conversation. Of late, the promotion has been cutting ties with several Russian fighters. Nobody understood how serious this shift was until they released welterweight contender Rinat Fakhretdinov. What could have prompted them to release a guy who was 6-0-1 in the UFC and on a 12-fight win streak?

In January 2026, the promotion will kick off its seven-year deal with Paramount+, which has allegedly led the UFC to shape its roster to appeal to Western audiences. The limited exposure and no-nonsense style of Russian fighters to English-speaking fans may have played a role, adding fuel to the debate. Now, Arman Tsarukyan points to the same factor as the reason the promotion chose him over Paddy Pimblett for the UFC 324 interim title bout.

Arman Tsarukyan blames business tactics for UFC 324 title snub

“Before my fight with Hooker, they immediately told me that next in line would be Pimlett, not me. Even if I won that fight impressively, by knockout or otherwise, Pimlett would still get the title shot,” said Arman Tsarukyan.

MMA experts expected that after Tsarukyan defeated Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, he would face Ilia Topuria or fight for an interim belt. The opportunity going to Paddy Pimblet sparked some serious backlash against the UFC. Some even speculated that the promotion might overlook the mistake Tsarukyan made at UFC 311. Now, Tsarukyan has clarified that the UFC chose Pimblett for “business” reasons.

“You have to understand that the organizations have their own plans. It’s big marketing, big business. They signed a big contract with Paramount; they need American champions, English champions. That’s my opinion. I think another Russian will become a champion, 5–6 belts will end up in Russia. I think because of that, they slowed me down a bit,” said Tsarukyan.

Additionally, Tsarukyan addressed the rumored tensions between himself and the UFC CEO. He emphasized, “no hidden issues with me.” In short, he holds no disagreements with the promotion. Moreover, he revealed that the UFC “changed” his contract to a better one, effectively putting an end to all speculation about conflicts with the organization.

Khabib Nurmagomedov echoed Tsarukyan’s sentiment on Dana White & Co. decisions

Russian fighters who rely heavily on wrestling and do not speak English fluently often fail to connect with fans. At the same time, a few, like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, have won over American audiences by learning English and mastering trash-talking, which helps them survive on the roster and build fan connections.

However, the promotion now enforces stricter rules for Russian and Caucasian fighters as it transitions into a new era under Paramount+. Despite understanding UFC’s business model, Khabib Nurmagomedov criticizes the politics.

“There are 500 amateur guys in Dagestan, and they all want to be like Khabib. They all want to be champions, and they all want to take over the world. How are you gonna stop them? Right now, I see some promotions follow politics, and just don’t sign them because they’re tired. All Magomedovs, Nurmagomedovs jump to the UFC and take over,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said at the World Sports Summit.

How do you view Dana White and the UFC’s rumored approach toward Russian fighters? Do you think it’s fair for the promotion to cut or suppress undefeated fighters who are considered bad for business? Share your thoughts below.