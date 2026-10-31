Arman Tsarukyan Spots Ilia Topuria’s Flaw and Backs Amateur Fighters to Take Him Down

Arman Tsarukyan has a pretty different take on Ilia Topuria‘s superstar status, and he’s not afraid to say it out loud. Despite ‘El Matador’ becoming one of the UFC’s biggest names thanks to his devastating finishes, the Armenian lightweight contender isn’t convinced the 17-1 fighter deserves all the praise he’s getting. And with the Armenian now questioning just how complete Topuria really is as an MMA fighter, he’s thrown down a challenge that could spark a whole new debate about the former champion’s credentials.

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“He hits pads all day long, does boxing drills, nobody shoots for his legs trying to take him down,” he said during a recent interview with Aslanbek Badaev. “He picks on nobodies as sparring partners, drops them, and everybody thinks he’s a kind of a supernatural fighter.

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“I think if you brought him to a gym in Chechnya or Dagestan, any amateur fighter would take him down and ground and pound him.”

Imago UFC Freedom 250 media day UFC Lightweight champion Ilia Topuria responds to questions from the news media during the UFC Freedom 250 media day in Washington, DC, USA, 10 June 2026. WASHINGTON DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xSHAWNxTHEWx

Ilia Topuria has earned his reputation as one of MMA’s most dangerous strikers, with his sharp boxing and fight-ending power helping him climb to the top of the UFC. The Spaniard also has a background in Greco-Roman wrestling, but Arman Tsarukyan clearly isn’t convinced that his grappling has been tested enough against elite opposition.

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In the Armenian’s view, the former lightweight champion’s striking success could be masking a weakness that becomes much more obvious when he’s up against a high-level wrestler.

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Arman Tsarukyan’s comments also play into the reputation fighters from Dagestan and Chechnya have built for their wrestling and grappling skills. However, claiming that virtually any amateur fighter from those regions could take Ilia Topuria down is a bold statement.

‘El Matador’ has already shown that he can hold his own against quality grapplers inside the Octagon. During his lightweight debut against Charles Oliveira, the Spaniard defended takedown attempts and even reversed the Brazilian at one point. He also managed to stuff Justin Gaethje’s takedowns, despite ultimately losing that contest.

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Those performances suggest the Spanish-Georgian is far from just a knockout artist who falls apart when opponents try to wrestle him. Still, Tsarukyan believes the Spaniard hasn’t faced the kind of grappling challenge that he would bring to the table.

“I believe in myself. I know I won’t be fighting at his range. I will be doing what I’m good at as for wrestling,” he added. “I don’t think he will be able to defend my takedowns. I’m sure I will manage to take him down and wear him out there.

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“I know my wrestling will get him exhausted. So he won’t keep up the pace I will set.”

While a fight between Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria remains uncertain, the lightweight contender has continued to sharpen his grappling skills outside the UFC. ‘Batman’ recently claimed the vacant Real American Freestyle (RAF) middleweight crossover title at RAF 14 on October 23, defeating Dillon Danis by technical fall.

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The win has set the stage for two more wrestling bouts in the coming weeks. Tsarukyan is first scheduled to face Neiman Gracie at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14 at Etihad Arena. Just two weeks later, he is expected to return for RAF 15 on November 28, defending his middleweight crossover title against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the main event in Chicago.

Despite staying active and continuing to showcase his wrestling skills, the Armenian is still waiting for the UFC title shot he has been chasing. Ilia Topuria, meanwhile, is targeting a return in late December 2026 or February 2027, with an immediate rematch for the lightweight championship reportedly among the options under consideration.

Arman Tsarukyan has also claimed that Justin Gaethje would rather retire than fight him, leaving the Armenian contender’s own title hopes hanging in the balance. But while a fight against Ilia Topuria or ‘The Highlight’ may not be on the immediate horizon, another champion could offer the Armenian a different path to gold.

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Alexander Volkanovski could give Arman Tsarukyan a chance to prove his wrestling

While a matchup against Ilia Topuria or Justin Gaethje may not materialize anytime soon, another champion could open the door for Arman Tsarukyan to compete for the vacant lightweight title. Alexander Volkanovski has reportedly grown increasingly interested in moving up to 155 pounds if ‘The Highlight’ chooses to retire rather than continue defending the championship.

The Australian is coming off a second-round knockout victory over Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 and has expressed interest in moving up to challenge Gaethje. But the Aussie also made it clear he would be willing to vacate his featherweight title if the UFC offers him a shot at the lightweight throne, potentially setting up a new title picture at 155 pounds.

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During a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Great’ addressed Arman Tsarukyan’s suggestion that Justin Gaethje could retire rather than face him. The Australian revealed that if the American walks away from the sport, he would be willing to take on ‘Batman’ for the vacant lightweight title.

“Arman keeps saying that he thinks Justin is gonna retire. So if Justin really does retire, I think it’s all been settled,” he said. “I’ll vacate the featherweight belt and fight Arman for the title. There it is. I’m starting to get more excited for that than the Gaethje fight.”

A potential clash with Alexander Volkanovski would give Arman Tsarukyan another high-profile opportunity to strengthen his case as one of the top contenders at lightweight.

For now, the Armenian is focused on staying active and honing his grappling as he waits for the UFC to decide his next step. A showdown with Ilia Topuria may not be on the cards just yet, but a potential title fight against Volkanovski could give ‘Batman’ another chance to prove that his wrestling can hold up against the best in the division.