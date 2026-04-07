Arman Tsarukyan Takes Another Dig at Khabib After Calling Islam Makhachev Better Than Him

The debate over whether Islam Makhachev or Khabib Nurmagomedov is the better fighter is not new, but Arman Tsarukyan keeps adding fuel to it. In a recent Kick stream with Adin Ross, Tsarukyan was asked to name the better fighter of the two. “Islam,” replied the No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight. He cited Makhachev’s “well-rounded” skillset as the reason why the welterweight champion would come out on top. Now, in a separate interaction, he has gone a step further and placed himself above Khabib as well.

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The moment came during an encounter with Hassan Yosufi, a young rising content creator and amateur boxer known for interviewing MMA stars. When the kid asked Tsarukyan who would win between prime Khabib and prime Tsarukyan, the Armenian-Russian didn’t hesitate.

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“Me,” Arman Tsarukyan responded confidently. “It’s probably a decision… My skills, I’m more well-rounded than him.”

A matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and a prime Khabib Nurmagomedov would be one of the best fantasy fights. However, today, no one can prove who is truly the best. Still, analysts can anticipate the outcome by studying Tsarukyan and ‘The Eagle’s fighting styles.

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Looking at Khabib Nurmagomedov, he built his style on Sambo, and then when he added his “chain wrestling,” he became a dominant force in the UFC. No fighter defeated him, and he retired with a perfect 29-0 record.

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On the other hand, ‘Ahalkalakets’ dominates as one of the world’s top freestyle wrestlers. His defensive wrestling could definitely challenge the Dagestani legend. Even with two UFC losses, Tsarukyan would not make things easy for him.

It’s worth noting that ‘The Eagle’ never faced anyone with wrestling at ‘Ahalkalakets’s level. Plus, combined with Arman Tsarukyan’s all-around skills, including his striking, which poses more danger than Nurmagomedov’s, since Khabib focused mostly on clinching, he could become a serious threat.

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Despite seeing himself as better than Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion sees himself on the same level as his little cousin and current PFL champion.

“From their side, I believe Usman has grown a lot,” Khabib said via MMA Team Gorilla Fighting. “At least at this level. I think Usman is already at this level. A year ago, I would have said we needed to wait, but right now, I believe he is at this level.”

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Even after Arman Tsarukyan made his remark, neither Khabib Nurmagomedov nor his team commented publicly. Still, Arman Tsarukyan has always carried himself respectfully towards Khabib and earned praise as the best 155er in the world.

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Khabib Nurmagomedov recognizes Arman Tsarukyan’s talent

“I believe right now, the best lightweight is Tsarukyan…,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said in an interview. “We all know the level of wrestling that Holloway and Oliveira had. It’s practically nonexistent.”

Arman Tsarukyan has firmly established himself as one of the top lightweights in the world. In his UFC career, he fought only once last year, but he also competed multiple times in the HYPE and RAF wrestling bouts, where he faced opponents like flyweight Muhammad Mokaev, middleweight Shara Magomedov, and featherweight Mehdi Baydulaev. ‘Ahalkalakets’ defeated everyone, drawing only against Shara.

In the UFC, he lost only to Mateusz Gamrot and Islam Makhachev, while the Russian-Armenian defeated every other opponent, including fighters like Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, no matter which promotion matched him.

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Currently, Arman Tsarukyan is waiting for his title shot. At the same time, his recent comparison with Khabib Nurmagomedov does not show any disrespect. For Tsarukyan, ‘The Eagle’ is someone who “inspired” him to where he is today.