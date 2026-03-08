Arman Tsarukyan to Return Against Undefeated Flyweight Star Fired by Dana White

Arman Tsarukyan has a packed schedule ahead. The top-ranked lightweight contender has been one of the least active fighters on the UFC roster lately. Instead of chasing a title shot, ‘Ahalkalakets’ is competing in wrestling and grappling matches. Just nine days ago, he fought at RAF 06, which stirred controversy. Now, he will face a UFC star recently fired by Dana White in his next grappling matchup.

Senior journalist Damon Martin shared a screenshot update on X, revealing that Arman Tsarukyan will face flyweight star Muhammad Mokaev in the main event of the HYPE FC grappling match scheduled for March 11. “One of the most dynamic competitions in all of combat sports meets one of the most decorated young grapplers in MMA. When Tsarukyan steps on the mat, fireworks follow,” the screenshot reads.

Responding to the announcement, Muhammad Mokaev indirectly confirmed the update by reposting Damon Martin’s post with a peaky face emoji, “🫣”. The event will take place at the Farmasi Arena in Brazil, a popular venue for UFC events.

Originally, the Armenian-Russian planned to compete in a rematch against former Ohio State champion Georgio Poullas, whom he faced just nine days ago at Austin’s Mullett Arena in Texas. That match, intended as a regular wrestling bout, escalated quickly.

The matchup turned heated when Georgio Poullas employed illegal moves against Tsarukyan, irritating him. After the final bell, Arman Tsarukyan punched Poullas, causing a nosebleed, and secured the win. Since then, both fighters have aimed to settle their rivalry. Last night, they faced each other again at UFC 326 but kept their distance. Now, Georgio Poullas and Arman Tsarukyan will clash at RAF 07 by the end of the month in Florida to finally resolve their feud.

Meanwhile, Dana White remains unhappy with Tsarukyan for several reasons, including his antics. ‘Ahalkalakets’ will now face Muhammad Mokaev, who also gained a reputation for controversial behavior. Dana White fired ‘The Punisher’ in 2024 despite his undefeated run at UFC 304 in Manchester. Later, White explained in a press conference that the promotion chose to remove Mokaev from the UFC roster because he was “super difficult.”

With Arman Tsarukyan set to face Mokaev, it will be a tougher matchup for Mokaev as he needs to jump at least two weight divisions. However, overall, the matchup will likely frustrate Dana White even more. Last night, he did not hold back and directly criticized Tsarukyan.

Arman Tsarukyan draws criticism from Dana White at the UFC 326 event

Arman Tsarukyan has positioned himself as a strong candidate for a title shot, boasting a five-fight win streak and a top ranking. On paper, he has every reason to earn the opportunity. However, Dana White and the UFC are not backing him. Meanwhile, back-to-back controversial incidents have made Tsarukyan one of the least favored fighters on the roster.

Even as he works hard to make a comeback, he has worsened his case by creating controversy, whether he headbutted Dan Hooker at the UFC Qatar event or got involved in the latest RAF 06 brawl. Thankfully, the security team intervened before the brawl escalated, but these incidents have still made it harder for him to secure a title shot.

“I don’t love it,” White said about Tsarukyan’s actions at the UFC 326 post-fight press conference. “But that night, that was somebody else’s problem, not mine. That’s really all I’ve got to say about that. The division’s heating up and lots of fun fights to make. We’ll get Arman figured out.

I’m not thrilled with Arman right now… And there’s a lot of different reasons. It’s not just the stuff that you see publicly.”

After Dana White’s candid remarks, Arman Tsarukyan’s dream of becoming UFC champion by the end of 2026 now looks in doubt. At the same time, it leaves fans wondering what his next move will be. What do you think about Tsarukyan’s situation? Share your thoughts below.