Arman Tsarukyan Treats Himself With $1.8 Million Watch After Sharaputdin Magomedov Draw

The night ended without two arms lifted and a clear verdict. Arman Tsarukyan‘s submission-only match against Sharaputdin Magomedov ended in a draw, leaving behind more tension rather than a win. While fans got no winner or loser, they did have questions about power, intent, and what the draw signified for a guy chasing a UFC title that keeps drifting out of reach.

Less than 24 hours later, Arman Tsarukyan offered his own answer. And it wasn’t with words or frustration, but with a short Instagram story that spread faster than any post-fight statement. While fans debated the grappling exchanges, he seemed to be enjoying life like nothing disturbed him in the slightest.

Arman Tsarukyan shows off his riches after a massive upset

In a move that no one saw coming, Arman Tsarukyan took to Instagram to share a short clip of an ultra-rare luxury watch on his wrist, later identified as a Richard Mille RP UP-01, which has an official retail price of around $1.8 million. Yes, you read that right. He just bought a $1.8 million watch!

And if that isn’t proof that he is really unbothered by the draw, then we don’t know what is. ‘Ahalkalakets,’ unlike most of the top fighters in the UFC, isn’t motivated by money. Even before getting his hands on the UFC gold and elite fighter status, he has access to private jets, luxurious cars, and lavish holidays.

It’s a position that often invites skepticism about his desire to fight, and Arman Tsarukyan has never shied away from confronting it openly. In fact, the Armenian claims he isn’t as rich as people believe he is. He told Ariel Helwani earlier this year, “People jealous, you know, that I have money. I don’t have too much money, but I can live; I can do whatever I want in this life. I can buy whatever I want, but I cannot buy a private jet. I cannot buy a private yacht.”

His comments suggest comfort rather than excess, even if his lifestyle remains distinct from the normal fighter’s grind. Much of his security traces back to his father, Nairi Tsarukyan, a wealthy real estate entrepreneur. ‘Ahalkalakets’ was born in Georgia before moving to Russia, and he began working for his father at a young age.

However, the corporate structure never suited him. Combat sports did. So, fighting became a choice, not an escape. The irony is that the draw had its own material stakes. Arman Tsarukyan had teased a Rolex reward if he won. Sharaputdin Magomedov wanted an apartment if he did.

Well, the bet dissolved as neither man finished the job. Yet the Armenian walked away wearing something far more valuable than either prize. That’s Arman Tsarukyan for you. A man who has everything but still fights for a living. Maybe that’s why Daniel Cormier was truly stunned when he found out how rich ‘Ahalkalakets’ truly is.

Daniel Cormier left in disbelief over Tsarukyan’s multi-millionaire status

That gap in perception caught Daniel Cormier off guard. In a conversation with Paddy Pimblett, casual criticism quickly turned into surprise when Pimblett described ‘Ahalkalakets’ as someone who grew up surrounded by wealth. Luxury cars, financial stability, and a life free of survival stress. It wasn’t your typical fighter tale, and ‘DC’ didn’t hide his disbelief.

“You’re a liar, Paddy… No? He’s rich? Arman’s a rich kid? I had no idea,” Cormier said, visibly stunned. Tsarukyan felt like an oddity to the UFC legend after spending his entire life surrounded by fighters driven by necessity. ‘Ahalkalakets’ wasn’t looking for stability or an escape. He fought simply because he wanted to.

That contrast explains why Arman Tsarukyan divides opinion. Even Dana White was allegedly surprised when he pulled up next to him at a traffic light in a lavish sports car, as the Armenian revealed in a conversation with Adam Zubayraev, “I’m rolling down my window, and Dana says, ‘What are you doing here? Where’d you get a car like that?’ And I said, ‘What do you mean? I got in a fight at UFC 300.’ He was surprised,” chuckled the lightweight fighter.

Well, as we now know, the money did not come from fighting. And that is what unsettles people the most: The number 1-ranked UFC lightweight already has comfort, but he still enters the most challenging arena and sheds blood just because he loves the thrill of it.