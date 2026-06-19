Arman Tsarukyan Urges UFC to Cut Former Title Challenger After White House Loss

A series of disappointments hasn’t been enough to keep one UFC title challenger from stepping back into the cage. So, Arman Tsarukyan believes it’s time for the UFC to step in before Michael Chandler’s career declines any further. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, ‘Ahalkalakets’ voiced concerns over Chandler’s age and the downward trajectory of his career.

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“How they let Michael Chandler fight?” Tsarukyan asked Helwani. “Please cut him. Just fire him. Tell UFC they’ve got to fire him. Yeah, because he is losing all of his fights. To have this physique at 40 years old is something crazy, you know. I would like to have the same body when I’m going to be 40. He trains probably twice a day every day. He has no chin anymore, unfortunately. That’s why you have to leave at the right moment.”

Tsarukyan is right in more ways than one. Since entering the UFC, Michael Chandler has gone 2-6—his last loss against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Freedom 250. In fact, he has lost four fights in a row, three of which came via stoppage, since defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in May 2022. That means Chandler hasn’t won a fight in over four years.

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USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 274-Chandler vs Ferguson, May 7, 2022 Phoenix, Arizona, USA Michael Chandler during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 07.05.2022 19:38:19, 18361648, Michael Chandler, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 18361648

And Tony Ferguson is the perfect example of what Tsarukyan is trying to convey. Ferguson himself lost a record eight fights in a row before the UFC released him from the promotion. They don’t have to wait for Chandler to break that record to cut the cord, especially since Chandler is only two years younger than Ferguson.

An argument can be made that Ferguson has since established a boxing career. But the reality is that the level of opponents he is fighting doesn’t come close to the UFC. And when he faced Arman Tsarukyan at RAF 10, ‘El Cucuy’ lost again. So, if Chandler goes on to appear in such fights, no one may question him.

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But Tsarukyan isn’t the only one to convey such opinions about Chandler’s career. Right after the bout on June 14, UFC legend Chael Sonnen tweeted, “Great career. Let’s wrap it up.” Despite the plea, however, ‘Iron’ has made it clear that he doesn’t intend to leave the sport quite yet. In a video, he said he will move forward in the typical Chandler fashion.

But what could be the reason for his stubbornness? The first thing that comes to mind is money. He was, after all, promised a fight against Conor McGregor, which never happened. With McGregor coming back to face Max Holloway in July, the 40-year-old might be hoping to land one last big fight. While that’s possible if McGregor loses, it would be equally unlikely if McGregor wins.

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Still, retirement might be the best option for Chandler, according to someone who has seen his own career decline in the later years.

Henry Cejudo felt the UFC may cut the cord with Michael Chandler

Former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo was one of the most decorated fighters in the world. But even ‘Triple C’ hasn’t been safe from declining in his later years, suffering four back-to-back losses. So, looking back at his own experience, Cejudo claimed that retirement is the only choice for Chandler.

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“I’m 0-3 now, so I get it, Chandler,” Cejudo told MMA Junkie. “He probably has to get one more and just consider retirement. That’s a lot of beatings, man.”

Chandler was once considered the best at his job, having won the Bellator lightweight title three times. He defeated the likes of Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson, reflecting his once elite status. Even Cejudo acknowledged that.

“I think Chandler could have been the best in the world,” Cejudo said. “He’s too much of a crowd pleaser, and that has really bit him in the a–. Mike Perry was a crowd pleaser, too.”

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His fighting style has indeed delighted fans every time he enters the cage. However, even then, the UFC may not want to keep a fighter with six losses, which may happen if he fights again. In fact, Cejudo felt the UFC may not take long to cut Chandler out of the promotion.

“There’s only a certain time before the UFC just says, ‘Hey man, thank you for pleasing us, but [we’ve] got to move on.’ I feel like Chandler, they’re probably going to, at this point, maybe the UFC might give him a younger guy, and that’s typically what happens in this game.”

Michael Chandler has defeated several opponents, but there’s one no one can beat—age. It has already landed several crushing blows, and now it’s up to ‘Iron’ how he wants to leave the sport.